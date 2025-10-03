PM Studios has confirmed that the physical version of Yooka-Replaylee will launch on 18th December.

A 'proper' physical release for the game on Switch 2 was confirmed when the digital launch was announced (which is much sooner - next week, in fact, on 9th October), but we can now ditch those placeholders in the knowledge that the Switch 2 cart will arrive on shelves in time for Christmas.

The physical version on all platforms comes with some extra goodies: a map and some stickers. Here's how the PR blurb puts it:

This physical edition for Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PlayStation 5 includes the base game (with physical cartridge for Nintendo Switch 2), a collectible game map poster, and an exclusive character sticker pack. All platform versions will be priced at $49.99 USD (SRP).

This reworking is described as the "definitive rebuilt and enhanced version", which not only gives the 2017 Kickstarter success a significant glow-up for modern platforms, but also throws in a ton of new pagies, new minigames, remixed worlds, and an orchestral soundtrack featuring lush new arrangements of Grant Kirkhope, David Wise, and Steve Burke's tunes.

The team at Playtonic recently confirmed that the Switch 2 version would be running at 30fps, although they've said that they're "investigating the possibility of implementing a performance mode to follow some time post launch".