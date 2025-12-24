When the Switch 2 was announced, many Nintendo fans were already calling for themes to be added to the HOME Menu.

While there have been no developments on this front, there is something else that at least some fans are excited about. From the system HOME Menu, if you navigate to the 'Nintendo Switch Online' icon, you'll be presented with a "Happy Holidays" theme featuring Mario and the rest of the crew.

This limited-time theme has even got its own music, and when you flick through the menu, a jingle sound effect plays.

The music appears to be 'Snowball Park' from Super Mario 3D World, and there's also a small easter egg. If you navigate to the bottom of the menu and keep pushing the analogue stick down, you'll see some Mario-themed characters and a "Happy Holidays" message pop up.

Loving the updated Christmas themed NSO app on Switch. The festive Snowball Park theme from Super Mario 3D World is a perfect choice for the holidays. pic.twitter.com/NVBaz8PHgQ December 23, 2025

This isn't the first time we've seen themes added to other sections of Switch systems before, and it probably won't be the last.

In case you missed it, Nintendo is also offering special holiday-themed Switch Online icons. You can get these icons for 10 Platinum Points each, and borders and backgrounds will set you back 5 Platinum Points each.