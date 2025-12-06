To celebrate the holiday season this year, Nintendo has released special Super Mario icons you can redeem right now with My Nintendo Platinum Points.

This is a "limited time" offer, and the first wave is available from now until 11th December 2025. As you can see, there are icons for Mario and the rest of the gang, along with a few other themed designs. These icons are 10 Platinum Points each, and the borders and banners will set you back five Platinum Points each.

Along with this, Nintendo has also released a new Super Mario Yoshi Holiday Ornament on its US storefront. This will set you back 400 Platinum Points. Here's the official description, along with a look:

"Toad is going for a holiday ride on Yoshi in this full-color ornament, reminding you of a favorite video game and helping to make the season happy and bright. This physical reward is available while supplies last."

The Switch Online Calendar for 2026 is now also available to Switch Online members in the US. It's available for the 400 Platinum Points. You can find out more about it in our previous story here on Nintendo Life.