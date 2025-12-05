Many Switch games have been receiving compatibility updates for the Switch 2, and following an update to one of Square Enix's games earlier this week, it seems the indie developer Brace Yourself Games has now rolled out a fix for Crypt of the NecroDancer.

If you've been experiencing any crashes when playing this rhythm-based Switch game on the Switch 2, the good news is that a patch has now been rolled out to fix this issue.

Crypt of the NecroDancer - Switch 2 Update If you've been having trouble playing Crypt of the NecroDancer on Switch 2, we've got good news to you!

We just released a patch to fix the issue that was causing the game to crash. Thank you for your patience, and happy gaming

Nintendo's compatibility page does not appear to reflect this fix at the time of writing, but if there are any other significant updates to this game, we'll let you know.

Crypt of the NecroDancer originally made its debut on the Switch eShop in 2018. The developer's latest release is Rift of the NecroDancer which is fully compatible on the Switch 2. The Zelda spin-off Cadence of Hyrule is also compatible with Nintendo's new hardware.

This follows multiple compatibility updates last week after Nintendo released a new firmware update. This included updates for games like NieR:Automata and DOOM + DOOM II.