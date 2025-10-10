Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

It is a truth, universally acknowledged, that at some point in an indie game's lifecycle, it will be graced by a Shovel Knight crossover. That even applies if your indie game is a decade old, it seems.

Brace Yourself Games has announced that 2015's Crypt of the NecroDancer (which arrived on Switch a few years later) is getting a Shovel Knight DLC all of its own. The new package throws the indie icon into the roguelike rhythm game as a new playable character with his own moveset, weapons, and shortcut potentials.

The above trailer gives a taste of the DLC in action, but it's safe to say that seeing a pixel art Shovel Knight hopping around on his little spade still brings us unrivalled amounts of joy.

What you'll also notice from the above trailer is that Crypt of the NecroDancer isn't alone in this shovel-y expansion. Rift of the NecroDancer is also getting in on the DLC fun, with a new Shovel Knight pack adding the following tracks to the rhythm game:

"La Danse Macabre (Lich Yard)"



"Strike the Earth! (Plains of Passage)"



"In the Halls of the Usurper (Pridemoor Keep)"



"High Above the Land (The Flying Machine)"



"An Underlying Problem (The Lost City)"

Rift is even getting Jake Kaufman's main Shovel Knight theme as an added bonus for free, so everyone will be able to try that one out.

The bad news is that we don't have a specific Switch release date for either of these yet. Both DLC bundles arrived on Steam yesterday, but the most Brace Yourself Games have confirmed so far is that the Switch version will be coming "at a later date". We'll be keeping an eye out for more information in the coming weeks, because we're really digging this DLC so far.