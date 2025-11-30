Nintendo released a new firmware update for the Switch 2 earlier this week, and it's now followed this up with more compatibility fixes for select Switch titles.

Apart from the update for NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition, several other titles have reportedly received compatibility fixes. Here's the rundown via Nintendo Everything:

Apart from this, some problems with certain other titles have also been identified. This includes an issue with Sports Party, where waiting on the title screen for half a minute can apparently create an issue. Resident Evil 4 and Blade of Darkness also supposedly have some progression issues.

In case you missed it, Nintendo recently launched a dedicated search page, allowing users to check the compatibility of Switch software on the Switch 2.