Square Enix released the HD-2D RPG Octopath Traveler 0 on the Switch and Switch 2 earlier this month.

Now, following this, it has provided an update about the lifetime sales of the series – revealing it has now sold over six million copies worldwide. This follows a sales update in December last year, when it hit the five million mark.

This latest sales update includes physical copies shipped and each game's digital sales. As part of this, it's also shared some special artwork, and the series will be on sale for a limited time.





We're overjoyed to discover that the Octopath Traveler series has shipped and digitally sold over 6 million copies worldwide!Yet to join us? The series is on sale for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/WgUJWAamei December 22, 2025

Octopath Traveler originally began life as a Switch exclusive in 2018 and now has multiple entries including a mobile prequel.

If you haven't tried out the new game yet, it allows you to be the hero (thanks to the custom character creator) and you're also tasked with restoring your hometown, which requires you to make use of the new townbuilding mechanic.

There is a demo available for this title as well and save data carries over to the full game. This follows an update for Octopath Traveler 0 last week.