Although Nintendo ended Splatoon 3's "regular updates" some time ago now, it's been revived this year with the release of a free Switch 2 update and some major game patches.
Now, as 2025 comes to a close, the return of Frosty Fest has been announced. This time the question is: Who do you spend the holidays with? Is it with your friends, family or solo?
This in-game event will kick off early next year on 9th January 2026 and runs until 11th January 2026. Here's the official announcement:
In case you missed it, the free Switch 2 update for Splatoon 3 (which launched a week after the Switch 2 in June) includes a bump in resolution and frame rate.
Nintendo also announced a new Splatoon spin-off known as Splatoon Raiders. This game will be arriving exclusively on the Switch 2 in 2026.