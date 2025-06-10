Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 821k

Nintendo has revealed Splatoon Raiders, an all-new spin-off title exclusive to the Switch 2.

Taking place on the Spirhalite Islands, Splatoon Raiders is a single-player story-focused experience in which you play as a mechanic investigating some strange goings on alongside Deep Cut.

Gameplay looks reasonably familiar, from what little we've seen of it so far, though it seems exploration might take centre stage this time around. We're definitely excited to see how this one mixes up the formula for the series.

"Research is still underway", apparently, which pretty much means Nintendo is still knee-deep in development for Splatoon Raiders. Given the company's recent track record, however, chances are we won't have to wait to long to hear more.

It's also been confirmed that Splatoon 3 is getting a new update on 12th June, with a hefty batch of new weapons added alongside the return of Urchin Underpass. Plus, a performance update will also arrive for Switch 2, bringing higher frame rates and prettier visuals in certain areas.