Earlier this week, Splatoon fans got quite a surprise when Nintendo unveiled Splatoon Raiders – a new spin-off, exclusive to Switch 2.

Alongside this, Nintendo announced it was also updating Splatoon 3 – adding a new batch of weapons, the return of Urchin Underpass, and making various other adjustments and improvements to enhance the squid-shooter on the new (and existing) Switch.

Now, with Version 10.0.0 going live today, Nintendo has released the full patch notes for this update. Here they are, courtesy of the official support page:

Splatoon 3 Ver. 10.0.0 (Releasing June 11, 2025)

Added Features and Game Content Changes

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

Made it so that the screen displays in more detail.

Made on-screen movement smoother in the following areas. Splatsville Inkopolis Inkopolis Square Grand Festival Grounds

In Salmon Run, smoothed Salmonid animations even when there’s a large number of Salmonids in the stage.

Smoothed animations for certain characters, such as jellyfish.

Changed the animation that displays in the bottom right of the screen when switching scenes.

Increased the resolution of images stored in the Nintendo Switch 2 Album when screens are captured using Photo Mode or the Capture Button on the controller.

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch:

Made it so that certain elements outside the stage and unrelated to battle do not display when battling in Splat Zones/Tower Control/Rainmaker/Clam Blitz modes. This change is to reduce differences in game operation speed as much as possible when compared with Nintendo Switch 2. In Recon Mode, all elements will display as they have up to this point.



All other changes below apply to both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

Changes to Multiplayer

Added a new stage, Urchin Underpass.

Added 30 new weapons as part of the Splatlands Collection - Barazushi / Emberz. These weapons will be available in the shops after applying the update. Splatlands Collection - Barazushi Weapon Sub Weapon Special Weapon Splash-o-matic GCK-O Toxic Mist Ink Storm Splattershot Pro FRZ-N Splat Bomb Tenta Missiles Jet Squelcher COB-R Burst Bomb Triple Splashdown H-3 Nozzlenose VIP-R Suction Bomb Triple Inkstrike Rapid Blaster Pro WNT-R Suction Bomb Tacticooler Carbon Roller ANG-L Fizzy Bomb Super Chump Painbrush BRN-Z Splash Wall Trizooka Splat Charger CAM-O Sprinkler Crab Tank Splatterscope CAM-O Sprinkler Crab Tank Tri-Slosher ASH-N Splat Bomb Splattercolor Screen Mini Splatling RTL-R Squid Beakon Trizooka Dapple Dualies NOC-T Splat Bomb Killer Wail 5.1 Tenta Brella CRE-M Toxic Mist Super Chump REEF-LUX 450 MIL-K Torpedo Booyah Bomb Splatana Wiper RUS-T Curling Bomb Trizooka Splatlands Collection - Emberz Weapon Sub Weapon Special Weapon Colorz Aerospray Burst Bomb Splattercolor Screen Glamorz Splattershot Burst Bomb Kraken Royale Clawz .96 Gal Angle Shooter Tacticooler Glitterz L-3 Nozzlenose Splat Bomb Inkjet Gleamz Blaster Squid Beakon Crab Tank Starz Dynamo Roller Point Sensor Killer Wail 5.1 Planetz Big Swig Roller Torpedo Triple Splashdown Cometz Octobrush Autobomb Kraken Royale Hornz Dread Wringer Curling Bomb Crab Tank Torrentz Hydra Splatling Sprinkler Big Bubbler Twinklez Splat Dualies Fizzy Bomb Big Bubbler Hoofz Dualie Squelchers Point Sensor Splattercolor Screen Patternz Undercover Brella Curling Bomb Killer Wail 5.1 Bulbz Tri-Stringer Angle Shooter Inkjet Stickerz Splatana Stamper Autobomb Booyah Bomb

Specifications for some main weapons have changed. Weapon Change Details S-BLAST '92

S-BLAST '91 Increased the amount of ink consumed by approximately 11%. Increased the amount of time between firing and becoming able to act again by approximately 1/20th of a second.

Specifications for some sub weapons have changed. Sub Weapon Change Details Toxic Mist Reduced the amount of ink consumed from 60% of a standard ink tank to 55%. Increased the amount of time it takes for ink to begin recovering after throwing by about 1/12th of a second.

Specifications for some special weapons have changed. Special Weapon Change Details Triple Inkstrike Damage dealt to Crab Tank armor increased by approximately 50%. Booyah Bomb Damage dealt to Crab Tank armor increased by approximately 100%. Wave Breaker Increased durability by approximately 20%. Decreased damage taken from ink flung by opponents’ splatanas by approximately 50%. Crab Tank Reduced damage dealt by a direct cannon shot from 60.0 to 50.0. With this change, the damage dealt simultaneously by a direct cannon shot and the explosion is reduced from 90.0 to 80.0.

Added a Series Weapon feature to Anarchy Battle (Series) for Rank S and higher. In Anarchy Battle (Series) for Rank S or higher, Series Weapon Power will be measured for each weapon players equip. They will be matched with other players whose Series Weapon Power is similar to theirs for the currently equipped weapon. Series Weapon Power is the same for all four modes. Players can check their current Series Weapon Power for each weapon by pressing the ZL Button on the Equip screen to display the weapon's details. Series Weapon Power resets each time the season changes, but the highest value players have achieved will be recorded in SplatNet 3.

In Anarchy Battle (Open), increased the amount of change in Rank Points per battle by approximately 2.5x.

Made it so that call signs, which are automatically determined using factors such as equipped gear, will display in X Battles in place of nicknames. After the battle ends, you can check players’ actual nicknames and IDs (the string of numbers and letters starting with #) on screens for checking results, such as the match menu and the lobby terminal. For X Rankings, players’ actual nicknames and IDs will display.



Changes to SplatNet 3

Players’ Best Nine will now display. “Best Nine” indicates the nine weapons with the highest Series Weapon Power out of all the weapons a player owns.

Best Nine rankings will now display. Best Nine rankings are rankings where players compete for total Series Weapon Power for their Best Nine.

Notifications from SplatNet 3 will now display in the notifications box within the Nintendo Switch App.

Other Changes

Increased the maximum value for weapon Freshness to 10★. Players can earn new badges for weapons by achieving Freshness 6★ to 10★. Once the update has been applied, weapons that had received XP beyond the maximum value before applying the update will have their Freshness increase after one battle by an amount proportionate to the amount of XP received up to this point.

Added new badges players can acquire based on the number of weapons with Freshness ★★★★ or higher.

Made it so that other players a player has battled with in Anarchy Battle (Series) and Splatfest Battle (Pro) will not display in the Users You Have Played With system feature of Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch 2 consoles.

As a bonus update, in this update we added weapons and a stage, increased the maximum Freshness, implemented a Series Weapon feature for Anarchy Battle (Series), added a call sign feature to X Battles, and performed optimization of operations on Nintendo Switch 2.

For Anarchy Battle (Series), we implemented a new Series Weapon feature targeted toward players Rank S or higher.

With this feature, the Series Weapon Power will be measured for each weapon currently equipped, and players will be matched up against others with similar levels of power.

We implemented this feature in hopes that players will enjoy battling using a variety of weapons, including the Splatlands Collection - Barazushi / Emberz weapons added in this update.

Additionally, we made balance changes to multiplayer battles.

For S-BLAST ‘92 and S-BLAST ‘91, we have made adjustments to give players fighting against them more room to counter because, from the opponent's point of view, there seemed to be no openings at any distance.

For the Crab Tank, we lowered the maximum damage of the cannon to decrease the frequency that the person being attacked is defeated without any opportunity to evade. We also made it easier for other special weapons to fight against the Crab Tank.

For Toxic Mist, we have reduced the amount of ink consumed to make it easier to fight in combination with main weapons. On the other hand, we have simultaneously extended the time before ink begins to recover so that this change does not lead to tactics where players simply continuously throw their sub weapons.

The next update will focus on multiplayer balance based on analysis of changes to the situation that come with these weapon additions.

Bug Fixes

Fixes to Player Controls Fixed an issue on Nintendo Switch 2 where players were sometimes able to Squid Roll in places not inked by their own ink. Fixed an issue on Nintendo Switch 2 where, when a player in swim form landed from a high place in a place not inked by their own ink, sometimes the landing point would get inked. Fixed an issue where, when a player attempted to use the A Button or L Button to throw a clam, power clam, Fizzbang, or Golden Egg during the brief period where sub weapons cannot be used immediately after finishing a splatana swing, the line indicating the predicted impact location displayed even though it was not actually possible to throw. Fixed an issue where, when performing a charged slash with a Grizzco Splatana, the reticle would switch to the crosshairs for a horizontal slash before the charged slash was initiated.



Fixes to Multiplayer Fixed an issue in certain stages where, when Super Jumping from certain positions to certain other positions, sometimes players were unable to land at the intended position. Made changes to ease an issue where game operation slowed down when players exploded things like the Reefslider at certain locations in Scorch Gorge. Fixed an issue with Marlin Airport where, when a player hit a propeller with the explosion from Explosher or Custom Explosher, the propellervator’s movement was less than intended. Fixed an issue in Lemuria Hub where, when using the Ultra Stamp, players could sometimes enter their opponent’s base in unintended ways from the moving terrain in the center.



Fixes to Side Order Fixed an issue where, when the player skipped animations at certain timings, sometimes unintended screens would display.



Other Fixes Fixed an issue where, when the player plays a battle replay for a battle where the Big Bubbler was used and moves the replay position, sometimes the player’s equipped weapon and the Big Bubbler would not display properly.



As noted, the next update for Splatoon 3 will be focused on the game's multiplayer balance and the new weapon additions. You can find out more about what else to expect from Splatoon 3 and the newly announced Splatoon Raiders in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.