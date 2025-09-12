During the big hour-long Nintendo Direct, Capcom's Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection got a release date for Switch 2! And it's landing on the console on 13th March 2026.

The game was revealed back in July's Partner Showcase and has received a huge glow-up from its lovely-looking predecessors. But this is more of that charming turn-based Monster Hunter action we've seen on 3DS and Switch.

In the brand new trailer, there's a revelation: twin monsters are "a portent of disaster" and we've got twin Rathalos(es?) on our hands. One of them is yours and you'll be riding them around the world as you tame Monsties.

While new details are sparse, we do have a rundown of the game from its Steam page, so check that out if you need a refresher: Embark on a new adventure in the third installment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of Monster Hunter! Become a Rider in the Monster Hunter Stories series as you hatch and build kinship with friendly monsters known as Monsties, then explore and battle alongside them in a world full of potential! Set two centuries after a conflict that divided neighboring kingdoms, the drums of war are reignited as twin Rathalos—long thought extinct—hatch from a single egg: an omen of destruction. Two kingdoms, two Riders, and two Rathalos; their fates now intertwined. As calamity encroaches, seek hope beyond the border and into forbidden lands.

Monster Hunter Stories 3 is coming to Switch 2 in March 2026 — ready to ride Rathalos into the skies? Let us know in the comments.