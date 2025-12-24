Following a rumour last week about Bethesda's Starfield coming to the Switch 2 next year, there's now been a supposed update about the Nintendo version of Call of Duty.

According to Windows Central executive editor Jez Corden, the "first" Call of Duty Switch release is "nearly done" and could be launching in just a matter of months. He goes on to mention how it's definitely "on the way" and has apparently been "hitting milestones", so a 2026 release window looks like a possibility.

The first CoD Switch version is nearly done and launching in a few months — Jez (@JezCorden) December 22, 2025

Our colleagues at Pure Xbox have shared their thoughts about what this release might even be:

"We're going to guess this probably relates to Call of Duty: Warzone — the ever-evolving free-to-play experience — rather than a port of Black Ops 7 that may get in the way of a potential Call of Duty mainline release in late 2026."

Since the original 10-year deal was made to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms, there have been multiple reports about how it's still on the way. Most recently, in November, some Call of Duty job applications seeking "Switch experience" were discovered.

Activision also shared an update earlier this month about the Call of Duty series "going forward", mentioning how its development and release strategy was changing. This followed on from a negative fan reception to the latest outing, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Once again, this follows the news last week from the same source, claiming Starfield will land on the Switch 2 at some point next year.