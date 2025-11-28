It's been a while since we heard anything about the Call of Duty series returning to Nintendo platforms, and now following the recent release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on other platforms earlier this month, there has reportedly been some signs of life.

According to Insider Gaming, a new job listing from Sledgehammer Games - seeking a "Senior Technical Artist" - has surfaced on LinkedIn, and in the 'Bonus XP' section of the application, the team notes how it would appreciate someone with "AAA mobile or Switch experience".

Although Sledgehammer only provided support on the latest Call of Duty title, it has previously taken the reins for major titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

This small discovery follows an update earlier this year in June 2025, with a report at the time suggesting Microsoft and Nintendo still had plans to announce something related to this series in the future.

Microsoft and Nintendo originally entered a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms in 2022, with the deal becoming legally binding in 2023. This was followed by Microsoft being given the all-clear on the Activision Blizzard acquisition in the same year.

According to a previous story, Sledgehammer Games is rumoured to be releasing its next Call of Duty title in 2027.