It's the little things in life that bring us the most joy sometimes, and today, we're bringing you an absolutely delightful photo from developer Suda51 (No More Heroes, Killer7) that's been doing the rounds over the weekend.

It's no secret that some of the greatest minds in Japanese game development like to get together to break bread (or knock back a beer or two), but this particular meeting is especially impressive. Here, we've got the aforementioned Suda51 with none other than Masahiro Sakurai (Kirby Air Riders, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate), Fumito Ueda (The Last Guardian, Shadow of the Colossus) and Shinji Mikami (Resident Evil, Resident Evil 4).

Just imagine the kinds of conversations these guys have while sipping back a few beverages! It's enough to make us extremely jealous. How we'd love to be a fly on the wall at these get togethers...

For Sakurai in particular, this will no doubt be one of few instances in which the creator has actually taken some time away from his busy schedule. In addition to creating Kirby Air Riders for the Switch 2, Sakurai also produced dozens of YouTube videos focused on the art of creating games.

Meanwhile, Mikami is hard at work at his new development studio Kamuy Inc., Ueda is working on the untitled 'Project Robot' game, and Suda51 is putting the finishing touches on the upcoming Romeo is a Dead Man.