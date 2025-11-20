Masahiro Sakurai is no slouch when it comes to speaking on camera, yet when it comes to fame and prestige, the creator would much rather keep a low profile.

In speaking with Game*Spark (thanks, GamesRadar+) about the release of a manga book based on his life, Sakurai stated that he would much rather people focus more on his games instead of him as a person. Although he puts his all into communicating his work – which is perhaps evident in the lengthy Direct presentations for the newly-released Kirby Air Riders – he nevertheless refrains from "trying to promote myself":

"I think I've always wanted to live an unassuming life. I try my best to communicate my work to others, but I refrain from trying to promote myself. Becoming a laughing stock on the internet would be problematic. That's why I frequently turn down requests for interviews. I think it's best if people just play games, instead of looking at who made them."

Seems reasonable to us! In addition to his games, Sakurai is also well-known for his work on YouTube. With the 'Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games' channel, he offloads a heap of information about the process of game development for would-be creators. His work proved such a success that he was even listed as a recipient of the Cultural Affairs' annual Art Encouragement Prize for New Artists over in Japan.

Kirby Air Riders, meanwhile, is out now for the Switch 2. In our 8/10 review, we said that it's a "chaotic and frenzied racer", but one that's also "got depth for those who wish to learn".