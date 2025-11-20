Sakurai
Image: Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games

Masahiro Sakurai is no slouch when it comes to speaking on camera, yet when it comes to fame and prestige, the creator would much rather keep a low profile.

In speaking with Game*Spark (thanks, GamesRadar+) about the release of a manga book based on his life, Sakurai stated that he would much rather people focus more on his games instead of him as a person. Although he puts his all into communicating his work – which is perhaps evident in the lengthy Direct presentations for the newly-released Kirby Air Riders – he nevertheless refrains from "trying to promote myself":

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

"I think I've always wanted to live an unassuming life. I try my best to communicate my work to others, but I refrain from trying to promote myself. Becoming a laughing stock on the internet would be problematic. That's why I frequently turn down requests for interviews. I think it's best if people just play games, instead of looking at who made them."

Seems reasonable to us! In addition to his games, Sakurai is also well-known for his work on YouTube. With the 'Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games' channel, he offloads a heap of information about the process of game development for would-be creators. His work proved such a success that he was even listed as a recipient of the Cultural Affairs' annual Art Encouragement Prize for New Artists over in Japan.

Kirby Air Riders, meanwhile, is out now for the Switch 2. In our 8/10 review, we said that it's a "chaotic and frenzied racer", but one that's also "got depth for those who wish to learn".

What do you make of Sakurai's comments here? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place.

[source gamespark.jp, via gamesradar.com]