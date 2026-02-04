Rumours about a new Xenoblade Chronicles release have started to circulate online today after a possible leak on the casting platform Spotlight.

The page of voice actor Caitlin Thorburn (who voiced multiple roles in the second game) has reportedly been updated to reference a "Xenoblade Chronicles" project due out in 2026. She's apparently reprising her role as KOS-MOS, who previously appeared in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and the Xenosaga series.

Rumor: Caitlin Thorburn's Spotlight profile updated referencing a Xenoblade Chronicles game coming in 2026 www.reddit.com/r/GamingLeak... famiboards.com/threads/mono... — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2026-02-04T02:18:28.267Z

So that's what's supposedly been leaked. As for the legitimacy of this, it is just a rumour for now, but apparently the profile can only be updated and edited by the person who is the subject of the page.

If this is a sign of a new Xenoblade game (or a returning one), this wouldn't actually be the first time something like this has happened. Xenoblade fans have been quick to point out how something similar happened ahead of the reveal of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, when the Melia voice actor Jenna Coleman spoke about "another game" before the official announcement.

If we hear any updates, we'll let you know. Just be mindful Nintendo or Monolith Soft haven't announced any new or returning Xenoblade Chronicles projects at this stage.