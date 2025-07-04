Remember all of the confusion around whether the Switch 2 supports VRR? One moment, it did both docked and handheld, before Nintendo started removing wording surrounding docked VRR from websites and then apologised "for the error".

Well, The Verge (paywalled) has made an interesting discovery — the Switch 2's dock does support VRR, but it doesn't work with the Switch 2 itself. How did editor Sean Hollister find this out? By taking inspiration from the SteamDeck subreddit and plugging a Steam Deck into the dock. It's that simple.

Using a USB-C male-to-female extension cable, you can plug your Steam Deck directly into the Switch 2's Dock, where the option to enable VRR will pop up. So if you really want to, you can play your Steam Deck games at 4K and 120fps this way.

Other handhelds tested include Lenovo Legion Go S using SteamOS, and the Asus ROG Ally X using the BazziteOS, another Linux-based operating system. And rather than just relying on the menu, Hollister did use an open-source VRR testing tool. So we're all good.

So it begs the question — why the heck is Nintendo not taking advantage of this? It could be that the company wants to do more testing before issuing a firmware update later down the line. We're not going to know the answer, basically.

And hey, at least VRR is readily available undocked.

Have you tried plugging your handheld PC into your Switch 2 dock? Do you want to see VRR support enabled on Switch 2 while docked? Let us know in the comments.