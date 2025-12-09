Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube840k

Well, isn't this a surprise that nobody could have seen coming. Bethesda has today announced that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is getting a free Switch 2 upgrade. What's more, it's available today!

Any Dragonborns playing on Switch 2 will get to experience the 2011 RPG at an enhanced resolution, with improved load times, performance optimisation, Mouse Mode support and more. Let's not forget that the Anniversary Edition packs in the game's three official expansions — Dawnguard, Dragonborn, and Hearthfire — Creations Club items, and those sweet Zelda crossover assets that we all enjoyed in the Switch 1 base game.

The above reveal trailer gives you a pretty good idea of what we can expect from the game on Switch 2 (it's Skyrim), but you can get an even better look by checking out the images below.

Those with the Switch 1 version of the Anniversary Edition can nab the Switch 2 upgrade for free. Otherwise, you can upgrade from the base game to the Anniversary Edition for £17.99 (or your regional equivalent) or buy the whole thing for £52.99.

We recently sat down with Bethesda Creative Director Matt Carofano to find out more about this new version - check out our interview.