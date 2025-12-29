Since the Switch 2 generation got underway, many Nintendo fans have been hoping for the Pikmin titles to receive a next-generation upgrade. Now, in an interesting development, a Switch 2 rating has surfaced on the European age rating board PEGI for Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

This rating was apparently filed by 'Nintendo of Europe SE' on 28th December 2025 (thanks, Gematsu). It's 'PEGI 3' (the same classification as the Switch game listed), contains "occasional, very mild violence in a comical or abstract context" and is suitable for all ages.

The same brief outline of the game is also attached to this rating, but no other significant details have been shared.

"In Pikmin 3 Deluxe, players take command of three explorers and a legion of adorable Pikmin in a fight for survival. By employing the unique abilities of these tiny Pikmin creatures, players will solve puzzles, battle dangerous predators and recover food needed to save the explorers' depleted home planet."

Pikmin 3 Deluxe made its debut in 2020 and follows the original Wii U entry from 2013. The Switch version of the game received a small update in June of this year, improving the gameplay experience on Switch 2, but there has been no upgrade for the title so far. Pikmin 4 also received a free content update in November, adding new content and new modes.

Nintendo has previously released free and paid Switch 2 upgrades for existing Switch titles. This included 12 free Switch game updates when the new hybrid system launched in June.