Famitsu has published the latest weekly physical game sales in Japan, and if you know anything about video games, then you probably know that Japan loves some Dragon Quest, and that's the big story this week.

Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined has swept the top three spots across Switch 1, Switch 2, and PS5. The game sold 177,563 copies on Switch 1, 160,101 copies on Switch 2, and 118,798 on PS5, making up over 450,000 physical game sales this week. Most impressively, those Switch 1 and Switch 2 sales are pretty close. Looking back, those numbers are a little better than Dragon Quest I & II HD Remake, which managed just over 410,000 sales in its first week.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

Back to the recent charts, fourth place goes to another new release, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja's Nioh 3, the action RPG sequel which has been a critical hit with reviewers. But it isn't close to Dragon Quest at all, shifting 40,570 units on PS5.

It's another big drop to reach the rest of the charts, then, with Mario Kart World, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and a few other Switch 1 and 2 regulars making up the list.

We've got the full top ten right here for you, which covers the week of 2nd February to 8th February 2026:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (2nd Feb - 8th Feb) Total Unit Sales 1 Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined Switch 1 177,563 NEW 2



Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined Switch 2 160,101

NEW 3

Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined PS5 118,798

NEW

4

Nioh 3 PS5 40,570 NEW

5

Mario Kart World Switch 10,875 2,816,021 6

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 8,302

8,375,233

7

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 8,089

61,007

8

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 5,500

267,814

9

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 5,029

1,606,811 10

Kirby Air Riders Switch 2 4,848

496,272

In contrast to software sales, hardware tells a very similar story to last week, as numbers continue to slip very slightly. The Switch 2 was again the only single console to sell over 10,000 units this week, shifting another 65,807 units.

The three Switch 1 skus sold a combined 8,892 units, with the majority of those sales coming from the Switch Lite. In comparison, the PS5's three skus sold 11,130. It seems like more and more players are migrating over to the Switch 2 in Japan.

So, another quiet week for the console market — let's have a look at the full hardware charts:

Position

Console

Unit Sales (2nd Feb - 8th Feb)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

65,807 4,372,893

2

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 5,869

1,177,938 3

Switch Lite 5,240

6,853,890

4

PlayStation 5 3,784

5,887,850

5

Switch 2,235 20,240,78

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 1,477

321,003

7

Switch OLED 1,417

9,432,854

8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 1,049 27,159

9

Xbox Series S 186 340,862 10

Xbox Series X 18 323,961

11

PlayStation 4

22 7,930,239



< Previous charts