If everything goes to plan, FromSoftware is poised to have a big 2026 on the Nintendo Switch 2. Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition and The Duskbloods were announced at the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct in April 2025, but things have been pretty quiet for both games since.

However, both titles have been mentioned in Kadokawa's (FromSoftware's owner) Earnings Report for Q3 2025/26 (via VGC), and both are still aiming for a 2026 release window. Unfortunately, responses in the report are pretty vague, but at least both games are still alive, right?

When asked about a release date for Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Kadokawa merely states that "we have yet to announce a specific release date", but the question does wonder whether the game is included in the fiscal year's outlook, which Kadokawa "[has] not disclosed". So maybe don't expect it in the next month.

It's a similar story for The Duskbloods, where Kadokawa again says it hasn't announced "a specific release date". The report does confirm that it'll be sold on a joint basis with Nintendo "with sales responsibilities divided by region" and reiterates that the game will be a Switch 2 exclusive.

So, that's all we're getting for now, it seems. We'll likely just have to wait until the next big Nintendo Direct to hear something. And even then, it isn't a guarantee.

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition was actually meant to come out in 2025; as a port of the critically-acclaimed open world RPG, it'll include a few brand new jobs and includes the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Early hands-on reports at Gamescom 2025 were pretty negative regarding the state of the port, but fans and critics have come away a bit happier with later builds.

Meanwhile, we've heard or seen next to nothing of The Duskbloods since its reveal, besides a brief little clip at The Game Awards last year and a little leaker tidbit which claims the game contains "many innovative elements the team themselves are very proud of". We know it's a PvPvE game where you pick a vampire-like character and customise them in order to go out and fight others online, and... that's about it.

Regardless, we're looking forward to seeing more of them this year, hopefully.

Are you excited for The Duskbloods and Elden Ring on Switch 2? Do you think they'll both make their 2026 release windows? Let us know in the comments.