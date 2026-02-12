Pokémon Pokopia
This March, Pokémon is expanding beyond its usual battle roots with a brand-new game called Pokémon Pokopia that seems to include a little bit of everything.

If the information and trailers shared about the game haven't already sold you, maybe the previews will. Here's what our staff writer Ollie Reynolds had to say about this upcoming Pokémon title, and below this, you can see what other sites said, based on their own hands on impressions.

"Ultimately, despite going in with the lowest of the low expectations, Pokopia was a huge surprise... It's absolutely stuffed with charm and personality, and I get the feeling that it's going to scratch an itch for anyone disappointed that we probably won't be getting a brand new Animal Crossing anytime soon."

GoNintendo: "It’s hard to predict whether or not a Pokémon spinoff will turn into something beloved or have a real lasting impact, but I think Pokopia has what it takes to get there. It provides an opportunity for fans to interact with some of their favorite creatures in a very different, more relaxed way, without a battle in sight. Die-hard Pokémon fans and anyone who’s become enamored with cozy life sims over the last few years should keep Pokémon Pokopia"

GamesRadar+: "90 minutes. That's all it took to convince me that Pokemon Pokopia is going to take over my life. This cozy, Animal Crossing-flavored take on my favorite creature-collecting series is packing a real punch – moreish exploration, building, and collection mechanics combined with delightful personality and a generous dose of feel-good: even from a short preview session, this is a game I can see myself sinking hundreds of hours into."

Mashable: "Put simply, this is Pokémon meets Minecraft, with a delightfully goofy premise and the potential for lots of town-building fun to be had either by yourself or with a group of friends via online play."

Gamingbible: "I barely feel as if I’ve scratched the surface of discovering what Pokémon Pokopia has to offer and yet, I’m entirely sold on its vision. This isn’t simply a formulaic cosy game with a Pokémon overlay. It’s a really wonderfully considered creation that’s as accessible to diehard fans as it is to complete and utter novices. I haven’t stopped thinking about Pokémon Pokopia ever since I heard the dreaded words “time’s up”, so I certainly know what I’ll be picking up come 5 March."

Game Informer: "Pokémon spin-offs are very hit or miss for me, but after playing a bit of Pokopia, my gut says this one will be a hit. It balances the aesthetic and accessibility of Pokémon with open-ended, relaxed mechanics found in cozy simulation games, and it does so without feeling boring or overly simple. I'm looking forward to playing the final product when it launches in just a few weeks."

So these are the impressions so far, and it's sounding quite promising if you're into this sort of thing! Are you warming up to the idea of this new game, or are you already sold? Let us know in the comments.