GoNintendo: "It’s hard to predict whether or not a Pokémon spinoff will turn into something beloved or have a real lasting impact, but I think Pokopia has what it takes to get there. It provides an opportunity for fans to interact with some of their favorite creatures in a very different, more relaxed way, without a battle in sight. Die-hard Pokémon fans and anyone who’s become enamored with cozy life sims over the last few years should keep Pokémon Pokopia"

GamesRadar+: "90 minutes. That's all it took to convince me that Pokemon Pokopia is going to take over my life. This cozy, Animal Crossing-flavored take on my favorite creature-collecting series is packing a real punch – moreish exploration, building, and collection mechanics combined with delightful personality and a generous dose of feel-good: even from a short preview session, this is a game I can see myself sinking hundreds of hours into."

Mashable: "Put simply, this is Pokémon meets Minecraft, with a delightfully goofy premise and the potential for lots of town-building fun to be had either by yourself or with a group of friends via online play."

Gamingbible: "I barely feel as if I’ve scratched the surface of discovering what Pokémon Pokopia has to offer and yet, I’m entirely sold on its vision. This isn’t simply a formulaic cosy game with a Pokémon overlay. It’s a really wonderfully considered creation that’s as accessible to diehard fans as it is to complete and utter novices. I haven’t stopped thinking about Pokémon Pokopia ever since I heard the dreaded words “time’s up”, so I certainly know what I’ll be picking up come 5 March."

Game Informer: "Pokémon spin-offs are very hit or miss for me, but after playing a bit of Pokopia, my gut says this one will be a hit. It balances the aesthetic and accessibility of Pokémon with open-ended, relaxed mechanics found in cozy simulation games, and it does so without feeling boring or overly simple. I'm looking forward to playing the final product when it launches in just a few weeks."