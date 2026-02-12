Ubisoft has released its financial report for Q3 2026, and despite expectations, it's actually not all doom and gloom.

In fact, the firm states that the Assassin's Creed franchise has "overperformed" this quarter, noting that year-on-year growth in active users is in "double-digits". The release of Assassin's Creed Shadows on the Switch 2 has been cited as a contributing factor, which Ubisoft says enabled the title to "broaden its audience". It also mentions the Valley of Memory update for Assassin's Creed Mirage, which launched in November 2025.

Nevertheless, Ubisoft is pushing ahead with its big company restructure. It's currently consulting with employees at its Paris headquarters with a view to reduce its headcount by 200. Meanwhile, it's aiming to finalise its new operating model in April. This will consist of five 'creative houses', with the flagship – Vantage Studios – already operational since October 2025. This creative house will focus on Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.

Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated the following:

"We delivered a solid third-quarter performance, with net bookings growing at a double-digit rate year-on year, exceeding our expectations. This performance reflects the strength of our portfolio and the breadth of player engagement across our core franchises, supported by recent releases and live content updates that continue to resonate with players. "In parallel, we are making progress on the transformation announced in January. The allocation of studios and capabilities across the Creative Houses and Network has now been announced, and key leadership appointments are ongoing, including external hires of experienced, respected industry veterans. This transformation is designed to sharpen focus, accelerate decision-making and elevate our creative ambition in an increasingly selective market. Vantage Studios has been operational since October and we are preparing for the rest of this new operating model to start running in early April."

Time will tell, but it seems like Ubisoft will be keen to continue supporting the Switch 2 going forwards. Indeed, it's looking more and more likely that a remaster/remake of Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag will launch in the near future. An art book for the release was spotted on Amazon UK, giving us yet another clear indication of the game's existence.