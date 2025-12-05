Update [ ]: Following the announcement in December, Dotemu has now locked a release date for Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! on the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms.

It will be deployed for Switch 2 on 16th March 2026. Alongside this, the team has released a new gameplay trailer which you can check out above. Players on Steam (PC) can also experience an "immersive demo" right now.

"The pristine beaches of Zegema Beach are waiting for aspiring Citizens to join the fight. Even now our Troopers are preparing to save this Federation-sculpted paradise from the Arachnid menace with an immersive demo available NOW."

Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! will also be getting a physical version on Switch 2. It's been confirmed it's a Game-Key Card release.

You can find out more about this upcoming Switch 2 game and the teams behind it in our original story below.

Original Story: If you're a fan of retro-style first-person shooters and want to eradicate swarms of alien bugs, you might want to check out this new game when it arrives in early 2026.

Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! is developed by Auroch Digital (Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun) and published by Dotemu (Marvel Cosmic Invasion), and will be coming to the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms.

Here's some additional information, and you can listen to General Johnny Rico's recruitment message in the video above.

Set 25 years after the events of the original Starship Troopers film, this heroic campaign follows war veteran Samantha Dietz as she recounts her hunt for the dreadful Assassin Bug during the First Bug War. Relive her experiences as you annihilate the Arachnids on their familiar home world of Klendathu and journey to all new worlds like Planet P and beyond in this streamlined solo campaign, with access to a devastating arsenal of 14 weapons (including the iconic Morita rifle), 11 Tactical Supports and a Mech vehicle in a gloriously gory 3D pixelated combat simulation.