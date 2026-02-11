Just over two years after it was released on Switch and other platforms, Limited Run Games' Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection is getting delisted from digital storefronts. The publisher and distributor announced the news on Steam (thanks Wario64) earlier today.

From 31st March 2026, you'll no longer be able to purchase the game digitally. However, if you already own it (physically or digitally) or buy it before 31st March, you'll be able to redownload and play it at any point.

No reason for the delisting was given, but it's likely due to licensing rights expiring, similar to what happened with Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection a few years back.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

Here's Limited Run Games' statement in full:

We wanted to give you an early heads-up that the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection will no longer be available for purchase on digital storefronts after March 31, 2026. If you already purchased the game, don’t worry — you’ll still be able to redownload and play it anytime. In the past, we learned how important it is to provide plenty of notice for changes like this, so we’re committed to being as open and transparent as possible. Our goal is to give fans every opportunity to grab the game before it’s too late. Thanks for understanding!

Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection came to Switch on 22nd November 2023, so by the time it gets removed from the eShop, it'll have only been out for around two years and four months. The games included are:

Jurassic Park (NES)

Jurassic Park (Game Boy)

Jurassic Park (SNES)

Jurassic Park (Genesis / Mega Drive)

Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues (SNES)

Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues (Game Boy)

Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition (Genesis / Mega Drive)

So, the Collection perhaps isn't the best showing for the iconic dinosaur franchise, but it's a time capsule of 8 - and 16-bit games made in the wake of the 1993 movie's huge success. We acknowledged this as much in our review, scoring the selection a 6/10.

Do you own the Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection? Surprised by the delisting announcement? Roar in the comments.