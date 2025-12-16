Nintendo's been bolstering its Nintendo Music app library with new (and old) songs throughout 2025, and the latest album to join the service this week is based on Super Mario Land.

Although this is a soundtrack dating back to the Game Boy era, it's actually packed with 33 tracks (some of those are brief sound bytes, but there's still plenty to listen to). Combined, the album has a total runtime of 24 minutes. It's filled with bangers like Birabuto Kingdom BGM and Muda Kingdom BGM.

Here's the the full tracklist of this 1989/90 Game Boy release:

Birabuto Kingdom BGM "Hurry Up!" Birabuto Kingdom BGM "HURRY UP!" Birabuto Kingdom BGM Treasure Room BGM "Hurry Up!" Treasure Room BGM "HURRY UP!" Treasure Room BGM Area Cleared Boss BGM "Hurry Up!" Boss BGM "HURRY UP!" Boss BGM Princess Daisy Rescued? Bonus Game BGM Bonus Game Fanfare Muda Kingdom BGM "Hurry Up!" Muda Kingdom BGM "HURRY UP!" Muda Kingdom BGM Invincibility BGM "Hurry Up!" Invincibility BGM "HURRY UP!" Invincibility BGM Easton Kingdom BGM "Hurry Up!" Easton Kingdom BGM "HURRY UP!" Easton Kingdom BGM Player Down Game Over Chai Kingdom BGM "Hurry Up!" Chai Kingdom BGM "HURRY UP!" Chain Kingdom BGM Shooting Area BGM Tatanga the Mysterious Spaceman "Hurry Up!" Tantanga the Mysterious Spaceman "HURRY UP!" Tatanga the Mysterious Spaceman Princess Daisy Rescued Ending

To listen to this music on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription. If you want to play this game, it's also available on the 'Nintendo Classics' Game Boy library for Switch and Switch 2.

This follows Nintendo releasing a "year in review" feature for the Nintendo Music app last week. It allows users to see their most-played tracks, playlist and soundtrack. Nintendo also recently added the Yoshi's Crafted World soundtrack to the app as well as a "special" sample of tracks from Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.