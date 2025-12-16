Super Mario Land
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo's been bolstering its Nintendo Music app library with new (and old) songs throughout 2025, and the latest album to join the service this week is based on Super Mario Land.

Although this is a soundtrack dating back to the Game Boy era, it's actually packed with 33 tracks (some of those are brief sound bytes, but there's still plenty to listen to). Combined, the album has a total runtime of 24 minutes. It's filled with bangers like Birabuto Kingdom BGM and Muda Kingdom BGM.

Here's the the full tracklist of this 1989/90 Game Boy release:

  1. Birabuto Kingdom BGM
  2. "Hurry Up!" Birabuto Kingdom BGM
  3. "HURRY UP!" Birabuto Kingdom BGM
  4. Treasure Room BGM
  5. "Hurry Up!" Treasure Room BGM
  6. "HURRY UP!" Treasure Room BGM
  7. Area Cleared
  8. Boss BGM
  9. "Hurry Up!" Boss BGM
  10. "HURRY UP!" Boss BGM
  11. Princess Daisy Rescued?
  12. Bonus Game BGM
  13. Bonus Game Fanfare
  14. Muda Kingdom BGM
  15. "Hurry Up!" Muda Kingdom BGM
  16. "HURRY UP!" Muda Kingdom BGM
  17. Invincibility BGM
  18. "Hurry Up!" Invincibility BGM
  19. "HURRY UP!" Invincibility BGM
  20. Easton Kingdom BGM
  21. "Hurry Up!" Easton Kingdom BGM
  22. "HURRY UP!" Easton Kingdom BGM
  23. Player Down
  24. Game Over
  25. Chai Kingdom BGM
  26. "Hurry Up!" Chai Kingdom BGM
  27. "HURRY UP!" Chain Kingdom BGM
  28. Shooting Area BGM
  29. Tatanga the Mysterious Spaceman
  30. "Hurry Up!" Tantanga the Mysterious Spaceman
  31. "HURRY UP!" Tatanga the Mysterious Spaceman
  32. Princess Daisy Rescued
  33. Ending

To listen to this music on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription. If you want to play this game, it's also available on the 'Nintendo Classics' Game Boy library for Switch and Switch 2.

This follows Nintendo releasing a "year in review" feature for the Nintendo Music app last week. It allows users to see their most-played tracks, playlist and soundtrack. Nintendo also recently added the Yoshi's Crafted World soundtrack to the app as well as a "special" sample of tracks from Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

Will you be listening to the Super Mario Land album on the music app? Have you played through the game? Let us know in the comments.