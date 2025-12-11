Earlier this week, Nintendo Music got an update which added a "Year in Review" feature to the application. Nintendo has now officially made this available to Switch Online members.

To access it, all you need to do is open Nintendo Music and there should be a big "2025 Year in Review" banner at the top of the home page. From here, you'll be able to see your total play time for the year, your most-played tracks, along with your most-played playlist and soundtrack of the year.

This Year in Review is available to view until 5th January 2026, so check it out while it's available.

Apart from this, Nintendo has also added two new playlists including songs added to Nintendo Music in 2024 and 2025.

In case you missed it, earlier this week Nintendo added the Switch soundtrack Yoshi's Crafted World to its music app.