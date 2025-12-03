This score technically makes Metroid Prime 4 the lowest-rated "mainline" Metroid Prime release on Metacritic. The Switch remaster of Retro Studios' first game received an aggregate score of 94/100 when it was released in 2023, and every other "major" entry in the Prime series has received a score of 90 or more.

As harsh as all of this may sound, it's still an "excellent" adventure in our books, and we're not alone here – with some sites even awarding it a perfect score. Of course, these scores are focused on the Switch 2 version of the game. As you might have seen, we're currently working on getting our Switch review out the door as soon as possible. So be on the lookout for that!