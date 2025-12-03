Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Image: Nintendo

We've finally made it, folks! This week marks the long-awaited arrival of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. After years of development, delays, and even a restart, Samus Aran's next 3D outing is officially here for the Switch and Switch 2.

The critic reviews have also gone live ahead of the big release, and admittedly, the aggregate score has got a lot of people talking online. Prime 4 is currently sitting on 81/100 based on 74 critic reviews. At the time of writing, it's got the same "top critic" score on OpenCritic.

This score technically makes Metroid Prime 4 the lowest-rated "mainline" Metroid Prime release on Metacritic. The Switch remaster of Retro Studios' first game received an aggregate score of 94/100 when it was released in 2023, and every other "major" entry in the Prime series has received a score of 90 or more.

As harsh as all of this may sound, it's still an "excellent" adventure in our books, and we're not alone here – with some sites even awarding it a perfect score. Of course, these scores are focused on the Switch 2 version of the game. As you might have seen, we're currently working on getting our Switch review out the door as soon as possible. So be on the lookout for that!

So, with the scores and lengthy wait time for this anticipated release in mind, we want to know if you will still be getting Metroid Prime 4: Beyond this week? Has anything in the lead up to this big release swayed your decision, or will you still be diving in day one? Vote in our poll and leave a comment below.

