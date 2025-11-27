Capcom lifted the lid on Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection in September, mentioning at the time how it would be arriving on the Switch at some point in 2026.

In an update, this new collection featuring multiple titles has now been rated E10+ by the ESRB, with the rating mentioning "Fantasy Violence" and "Users Interact". Here's the official ESRB summary in full:

"Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection is rated E10+ for Everyone 10+ by the ESRB with Fantasy Violence. Also includes Users Interact. This is a collection of action role-playing games in which players help characters battle viruses in a futuristic world. Players interact with characters, explore fantasy environments, and use battle cards to perform attacks on enemies in an arena. Battle-card attacks include use of energy blasts, punches, kicks, bombs, ice blasts, and swords. A higher-resolution art gallery depicts other violent acts: robots cut in half or impaled by swords; a character with arrows sticking out of his back."

Protodude, the owner of Mega Man fansite Rockman Corner, also notes how the "three original releases" all carried 'E' ratings back in the day:

Once again, here are the titles and additional versions from this series included in this collection.

Mega Man Star Force Leo

Mega Man Star Force Dragon

Mega Man Star Force Pegasus

Mega Man Star Force 2 ZerkerxNinja

Mega Man Star Force 2 ZerkerxSamurai

Mega Man Star Force 3 Black Ace

Mega Man Star Force 3 Red Joker

