Earlier this week, Nintendo released a new update for the Switch 2 launch title Mario Kart World, bumping the racer up to Version 1.4.0.

In case you missed it, this is a major update, including all sorts of adjustments, changes and improvements. One highlight, in particular, is tied to the game's courses. As mentioned in the patch notes, the layout of select tracks has been changed for certain modes.

YouTube channel 'RetroArchive' has now shared a look at all these changes and redesigns in a side-by-side comparison video featuring footage of the original versions. As a point of reference, here's what's been updated according to Nintendo's official patch notes:

Mario Kart World - Version 1.4.0

Changed the course layout of below courses for "VS Race", or "Race" in "Online Play" or "Wireless Play".

Race that heads from "Koopa Troopa Beach" to "DK Spaceport".



Race that heads from "Koopa Troopa Beach" to "Crown City".



Race that heads from "Koopa Troopa Beach" to "Peach Stadium".



Race that heads from "Whistlestop Summit" to "Koopa Troopa Beach".



Race that heads from "Desert Hills" to "Koopa Troopa Beach".



Race that heads from "DK Spaceport" to "Koopa Troopa Beach".



Race that heads from "Crown City" to "Koopa Troopa Beach".



Race that heads from "Peach Stadium" to "Koopa Troopa Beach". *Changed it so that, in all races heading toward "Koopa Troopa Beach", including the above courses, you will cross the finish line after two laps once you arrive at "Koopa Troopa Beach".

You can see what else has changed in the latest Mario Kart World update in the patch note post here on Nintendo Life: