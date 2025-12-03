Summitsphere is giving Antonblast fans one last hurrah, one year after the game first launched on PC. And it's a content-filled update befittingly titled 'THE END'.

On 18th December 2025, The End is bringing four brand new bosses, a boss rush, multiple new game modes (including Hard Mode), new music, and new spray cans, among lots of other little additions coming to the 2024 platformer, which is heavily inspired by the Wario Land series.

Let's have a look at the specifics coming with The End in just a few weeks, courtesy of Antonblast's Steam page:

This is it. THE END of ANTONBLAST will be the game's final content update, bringing the remaining content promised to our Kickstarter backers, as well as a plethora of BRAND NEW content!

FEATURING

THE DEMON CORP

This band of bastards has been rehearsing each day for the Big Tournament, and now it's their time to shine. That's right, FOUR new (smaller-scale!) boss fights against each member of the Demon Corp. Claim your Prize Star by defeating each of them and be granted early access into their big show!



THE BIG TOURNAMENT: THE BOSS RUSH

Danton has been laboring over day and night and has at last fulfilled his contract to bring the Big Tournament to life! Earn your Battle Pass and prepare to face ANTONBLAST's most grueling challenge: Face against the game's nine major boss fights without facing a knock-out and claim your title of Tournament Champion! There is a big cash prize in it for the winner, too.



THE LIME TRIALS

The mysterious Lime Trials make their appearance. Defeat the big baddie of each wing of Brulo's Casino, and you will be granted access to a new kind of timed challenge: Collect all Limes in the room before time runs out to recover the Souvenir Lime! And, if you feel like showing off after already collecting the Souvenir Lime, claim cash prizes especially if you beat your best time!

NEW GAME MODES

As promised to our supporters, our Hard Mode and Stage Rush Mode will finally make their appearance. In Hard Mode, face the challenges of ANTONBLAST with little extra help and stricter, harder stages and bosses. Satan's troops are a little more prepared this time! In Stage Rush, blast through the twelve stages and eight bosses of the Adventure campaign as fast as you can! Hard Mode will automatically unlock for any players who have already cleared the first stage in game; Stage Rush will automatically unlock for any players who have defeated the Final Boss. But, could there be more...?

DANTON

Now that Danton's work around the Casino is mostly finished, you will find him perusing the area. Feel free to talk to him, he's really happy about it!



NEW SOUNDTRACK AND SOUND WORK

Our updated ANTONBLAST Soundtrack will be wholly replacing the existing tracks in the game. Furthermore, we have extensively touched up our sound design and have totally rebalanced and adjusted the soundscape of the game to prevent audio clipping and other nasty artifacts. The result is the game won't be as ear-piercingly loud, meaning you can get a much cleaner view (hearing?) of what is actually going on at any given moment in the game and don't need to turn the audio down so low. It is a much more pleasing experience on everyone's ears. We have also shifted some sounds around, but you'll have to play the game to hear the difference!



NEW TRINKETS

Brulo's Shop has been restocked with various new items, such as the Virtual Visor, Game Brick and Pet Paint (harmless, non-toxic). Experience Anton and Annie's Adventure under... a different light.



NEW SPRAY CANS

SIXTEEN new Spray Cans have been added, bringing the total to 110. Most will be hidden, strewn around Brulo's Casino and Peanut Park, so be sure to be look around carefully!



NEW ACHIEVEMENTS

FOUR new achievements for you to figure out and, well, achieve! Discover the secrets of Peanut Park and engage with the new stages and boss fights and (re-)claim your Perfect title on ANTONBLAST!



NEW LANGUAGE SUPPORT

That's right, you will be able to experience the glorious text and interface of ANTONBLAST in a total of EIGHT languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Latin-American Spanish and Brazillian Portuguese. We hope our more international Blasters appreciate and enjoy the work our community localizers have put into the game!



LOTS OF BUG FIXES

I mean, I hope you're not surprised about it! The team has put TREMENDOUS work into polishing up ANTONBLAST into being the best game ever. We hope it reached that standard now!



AND MORE!

There is a LOT more that you will see that we have not talked about here. It will all be made clear... in THE END.