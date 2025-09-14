Perhaps the biggest surprise of the recent Direct was Nintendo's Virtual Boy announcement for the Switch Online service.

If that wasn't already enough for one week, the developer behind the indie sensation Antonblast has now announced it will be adding a 'VB mode' in the game's next major update. Here's the rundown and how you can activate this mode, along with a quick teaser screenshot:

"AND, we are very proud to announce that we are adding a VB mode in the next major ANTONBLAST update. You will be able to play the game in this mode by purchasing the Virtual Visor from Brulo's for a measly 770,000 casino chips. You can then turn it on and off at any time by accessing the "Goodies" menu from your pause screen. ...wait, what?"

Along with this is another teaser of what's coming in the next update. The fanbase might have already worked it out...

...Speaking of that update, perhaps you may already know what else is coming? Stay tuned...

While Nintendo's new Virtual Boy service for Switch Online won't include any Antonblast, it will feature Wario Land and multiple other titles.