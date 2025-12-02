Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has had another update to bring it up to version 1.4 following the recent 1.3 patch.

This new patch brings all of the tweaks and additions made to other versions of the game (which we reckon is really very good, actually) to Switch 1 and 2, so there's total parity across all versions.

That means the Switch releases have received the CPU Ranked Match mode, the new "Advance Win" feature — which allows you to call time on matches with huge leads (as well as some anti-cheat measures for online) — and a bunch of other tweaks and fixes to boot.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube840k

The game's executive producer (and Level-5 CEO, lest we forget), Akihiro Hino, dropped the full deets on social media, although we are still awaiting some more detailed patch notes. Here's the tweet, plus the machine translation below:

The latest version of Inazuma Eleven: Heroes' Victory Road has been updated. The versions are 1.4.0 and 1.4.1. Distribution will begin on each platform at various times. It will be after 9 PM for all platforms. The time may be subject to change.

・Advance Win, Advance Time

・First-time route unlock battle: Kizuna Star x5

・AI ranked match

And so on, including bug fixes, many new features will be implemented across platforms including Switch.

With this latest update, alongside 1.3's added ranked level cap and bug fixes, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is certainly in good shape, and looking and playing every bit the soccer star that it is!

The game launched back in the middle of November, and Ethan called it "the franchise’s most premium experience yet" in our recent review: