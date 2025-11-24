Over the weekend, Level-5 released a brand new update for Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, booting the football RPG up to ver. 1.3.0 and adding some new features in the process.

The newbies this time around are a level cap feature for Ranked and Lobby matches, and two new opportunities to switch characters when using the in-game menus. There are a bunch of balancing adjustments and bug fixes included in this one too, so it will be well worth checking out for the best experience possible.

The full patch notes were shared on the official Inazuma Eleven website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Ver. 1.3.0 (Released 21st Nov 2025)

Feature Additions / Adjustments

Added a Level Cap Feature to Ranked Matches and Lobby Matches

Added a Level 50 cap to Ranked Matches to ensure more intense and balanced competition. Any character above this level will be automatically adjusted down to 50. For lobby matches, players now have the option to enable or disable this cap.

Added a Feature to Switch Characters on the Abilearn Board

Added a feature that allows players to switch to other characters in the same Team Dock directly from the Abilearn Board.

Added a Feature to Switch Characters on the Equipment Menu

Added a feature that allows players to switch to other characters in the same Team Dock directly from the Equipment Menu.

Balance Adjustments

Adjusted Training Goals in Story Mode Chapter 9

Adjusted the training goals in Chapter 9 of Story Mode. When playing on another platform via Cross-Save, training goals may appear higher due to differences between versions.



Adjusted Experience Requirements for Leveling Up

Adjusted the amount of experience required for all characters to level up.

Added Level Sync for Avatars in Story Mode

When using an Avatar in Story Mode matches, any Avatar at level 51 or above will now be adjusted down to level 50.

Retrying a Story Match Will Now Carry Over the Score

Adjusted Story Mode matches so that if you lose and retry from mid-match, the score up to that point will now be carried over.

Adjusted Experience Gains for Lower-Level Characters

Adjusted the system so that up to five lower-level characters among the sixteen members in the Team Dock will receive a post-match experience bonus. The bonus scales based on the level gap between each of the lowest five characters and the team's average level.

Countermeasures for Idling in Ranked Matches

Implemented the following measures: In the case of defeat, rewards will only be granted if the match was played through to the end. Experience earned upon defeat has been reduced to one quarter. Conceding a match will no longer grant rewards.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where a player who has not completed Story Mode competing against a player who has in Ranked Matches or Lobby Matches would result in the acquisition of characters from South Cirrus not yet obtained in the story, preventing further progression.

Fixed an issue in the Spirit Exchange where used Spirits would not decrease even after being spent.

Fixed an issue where Ranked Match points were still awarded even if the connection was canceled during a Ranked Match.

Fixed an issue in the Special Training Gatling Kraken Trap that prevented it from being cleared when played at a high frame rate.

Fixed an issue in BB Stadium where, after selecting "Continue from save" to resume Campaign Mode and winning a match, the game would sometimes fail to progress when attempting to start the next one.

Fixed an issue in Story Mode Chapter 6 where the game would sometimes fail to progress after winning the skill showdown.

Fixed an issue in the Story Mode Chapter 8 match against Royal Academy where the screen effect of a Special Tactic could sometimes remain on screen.

Fixed an issue in the Story Mode Chapter 8 match against Royal Academy where the same Special Tactic could be used twice in a row during the second half.

Fixed an issue in Story Mode where the number of abilities owned was displayed incorrectly due to referencing items from other modes.

Fixed an issue in Story Mode Chapter 9 where, when controlling Darian Moonward, players could fast travel to South Cirrus Junior High but were unable to return to Raimon, preventing further progression.

Fixed an issue in Story Mode where opening the map exactly as the player touched the red dashed line marking an impassable area could cause the game to become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where, in environments with significant network latency, performing a penalty kick during online play could prevent the game from progressing, as no goal animation would play after the shot.

Fixed an issue in Story Mode Chapter 9 during the Raimon Junior High match where, after completing the mission Take a shot, the screen could remain dark and the game could become stuck if the shot was blocked.

Fixed an issue where, during a zone, the game could sometimes become unprogressable when a character collided with the castle wall and lost the ball at the same time as executing a shooting move.

Fixed an issue in Chapter 8 of Story Mode during the match against Royal Academy where, if a foul was committed while controlling Cade Shelby during the mission Successfully pass the ball to Cade, the Mix 'n' Match event would be skipped.

Fixed an issue where the number of Focus Squabble Wins in Activities was not being counted.

Fixed an issue where, during a zone, the game could sometimes become unprogressable if a pass was made to a character just before their Keshin Armourfy was deactivated and a direct shot was executed simultaneously.

Fixed an issue where, in environments with significant network latency, the goalkeeper command would sometimes fail to trigger against a pass-into-immediate-shot sequence, causing a goal to be scored without a save attempt.

Fixed an issue in Online Bond Town where the application could sometimes become unresponsive if another player joined while you were sending a chat message.

Fixed an issue where, by following a specific sequence of steps, players could form a party with three or more HEROES.

We'll be kicking off our full thoughts on Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road on Switch 2 soon enough, so keep an eye out to see what we make of Level-5's latest.