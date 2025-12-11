Earlier this year, a Switch Online + Expansion Pack trailer supposedly teased some upcoming releases for the N64 library. One of these games was Forsaken 64, which was released in September, and another title spotted was Rayman 2: The Great Escape, and that's now returning next week.

So, what else might be on the way? In case you missed it, or just need another reminder, three other titles seemingly identified in this video footage include Rare's Donkey Kong 64, the Nintendo beat 'em up Super Smash Bros. and the original Glover release, which also got an eShop version earlier this year.

I started hunting with my Discord for what games Nintendo "accidentally" spoiled with the May NSO update video and this is what we have so far. Still trying to compare box arts, but this is what we have so far!! pic.twitter.com/V5IGDsaPFI July 6, 2025

Just remember that these three games haven't been officially announced or confirmed for the N64 digital library, so nothing here is necessarily guaranteed. Nintendo could also be saving certain titles for special occasions.

For now, N64 enthusiasts on Switch and Switch 2 can look forward to Rayman 2 and Ubisoft's other N64 outing, Tonic Trouble, which are both joining the service next week. In another surprise this week, Nintendo has added Wario World to its GameCube library. You can find out more in our previous story.