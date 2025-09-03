In a move some saw coming, Nintendo announced that Forsaken 64 — an FPS from Acclaim — is coming to the Nintendo Classics + Expansion Pack on 4th September 2025. But its announcement also may have confirmed a major leak for the service — a line-up of games coming to the N64 app (thanks, VGC).

Back in July 2025, an eagle-eyed fan and VTuber on X (alongside friends on Discord) spotted what looked to be blurred box art for Glover, Donkey Kong 64, Rayman 2, and the original Super Smash Bros alongside a certain 'Mature' N64 game — Forsaken — in a trailer posted back in May.

Forsaken's arrival on the Mature app seems to have all-but-confirmed that the other titles spotted above are also coming. You can see the blurred boxes at around 0:41.

I started hunting with my Discord for what games Nintendo "accidentally" spoiled with the May NSO update video and this is what we have so far. Still trying to compare box arts, but this is what we have so far!! pic.twitter.com/V5IGDsaPFI July 6, 2025

If true, that's a pretty solid list of games — and given Donkey Kong Bananza's release in July, many have been clamouring for DK's other 3D platformer to make its way to the service.

Crucially, of course, nothing is confirmed until Nintendo itself makes the announcement, and we have no idea when we'll actually get these games, if the blurred-out image is to be believed. We'll just have to wait and see...

In the meantime, you can check out Forsaken from tomorrow if you have the Expansion Pack.

Do you hope to see DK64, Smash, Glover, and Rayman 2 on NSO soon? Do you see the games in the blurred image? Let us know in the comments.