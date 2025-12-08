Although Capcom has remained tightlipped on the prospect of Leon Kennedy cropping up in the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem, a good number of fans are adamant that the veteran character will indeed appear.

However, a new listing over on GameStop drops some new information regarding the Deluxe Edition of the game which, if accurate, seems to hint at a completely different playable character: Rosemary Winters (thanks, IGN).

Rose Winters is, if you remember, the protagonist in the Shadows of Rose DLC for Resident Evil: Village, having previously appeared in the main game as, uh... a bunch of dismembered limbs. Look, it's a pretty wild story.

The listing from GameStop specifically mentioned some cosmetic items for Rose, including the 'Morphic Visor' and 'Shadow Walker' costume pack.

The Deluxe Edition includes the PC Steam Digital Code, a SteelBook Case, and the following digital content: "The Sanctuary" Expansion Pass: Includes 2 new story scenarios and a major Mercenaries mode update.

"Morphic Visor" Cosmetic Filter: A unique cosmetic look for Rose's visor.

"Shadow Walker" Costume Pack: 3 exclusive outfits for Rosemary Winters.

Digital Artbook & Official Soundtrack

This is all very bizarre indeed, not least because of how old Rose would be in Requiem's story. The new game is said to take place in 2028, which would essentially make her seven or eight years old. The Shadows of Rose DLC shot the story forward to the year 2037 in which she was portrayed as a teenager.

So if Rose does indeed appear as a child, would she really wear a visor of some sort? Would she wear a 'Shadow Walker' costume set? We're not so sure. Either way, the listing from GameStop is still up at the time of writing, so there seems to be at least some modicum of accuracy to it.

The listing also seems to imply that the popular Mercenaries Mode will also make a return in Requiem, while two new story scenarios are also being planned for the future.