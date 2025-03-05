Metacritic has today revealed its 15th annual game publisher rankings, giving us an updated look at how the biggest publishers of 2024 performed based on critic reviews.
Nintendo wound up in 22nd place out of the 37 publishers in this year's list which, considering it landed in sixth place last time, is quite the tumble. The Big N took home an average Metascore of 76 on its 13 releases in 2024, with no "Great" games (Metascore of 90 or higher) to its name.
SEGA came out on top in the latest list, with an average Metascore of 82.9 across a whopping 29 products (12 titles) released in 2024. Capcom, Sony and Microsoft all landed spots in the top 10, with the likes of Devolver Digital, Annapurna Interactive and Ubisoft all claiming a spot on the ladder ahead of Nintendo.
This year's positioning is the lowest ever recorded by Nintendo in the 15 years of Metacritic rankings (its previous all-time low was 14th in 2022) and it kinda makes sense, honestly. 2024 was hardly a blockbuster year for the Big N, and despite some sweet releases like Echoes of Wisdom, Super Mario Party Jamboree and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, the middling titles like Endless Ocean: Luminous, Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Another Code: Recollection will have brought the average down.
You can find a full breakdown of the scoring system over on Metacritic along with a summary for each of the rankings. For the full list at a glance, however, check it out below:
|Ranking
|Publisher
|37
|Fulqrum Publishing
|36
|Nacon/Daedalic
|35
|PQube
|34
|Perp Games
|33
|THQ Nordic
|32
|Humble Games
|31
|Atari
|30
|Maximum Entertainment
|28 (tie)
|Secret Mode
|28 (tie)
|3D Realms
|27
|Bandai Namco
|26
|Team17
|25
|Konami
|24
|NIS America
|23
|Electronic Arts
|22
|Nintendo
|21
|Super Rare Games
|20
|Plaion
|19
|Idea Factory
|18
|Ubisoft
|17
|ININ Games
|16
|Red Art Games
|15
|Digital Eclipse
|14
|Plug In Digital
|13
|Devolver Digital
|12
|Take-Two Interactive
|11
|Kepler Interactive
|10
|Annapurna Interactive
|9
|Microsoft
|8
|Raw Fury
|6 (tie)
|Square Enix
|6 (tie)
|Gamera Games
|5
|Focus Entertainment
|4
|Sony
|3
|Aksys Games
|2
|Capcom
|1
|SEGA
What do you make of this year's ranking? Let us know in the comments.
That's pretty good for a filler year to be honest, but I still don't really understand why so many people put so much stock into websites like Metacritic
Weird decision to single out Mario vs. Donkey Kong when it reviewed better than Princess Peach: Showtime!, Nintendo World Championships, and Emio and roughly on par with Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Brothership. It's a perfect comfort food game for me. Not anything stellar, but it's a satisfying little game that reminds me of some of the flash games I used to love.
aw man, kind of disappointing, especially for us nintendo fans! we didnt get a super big year lasst year though, but i personally feel EOW and paper mario ttyd and maybe even jamboree deserved over 90 😕 next year will be for sure better though with MKX and Metroid ^^
Yeah I really haven't touched my Switch for the better part of a year now, just for lack of big hits. Mario and Luigi and TTYD lost me within 10 hours, Jamboree was fun with friends but nobody else has it so we gotta schedule hangouts, and there really wasn't anything else that even interested me enough to buy.
Actually scratch that, I really loved Emio and my Alarmo but that's about it for 2024. Nice to see Digital Eclipse so high too.
You lost me at “Metacritic”
First off, how is Nintendo lower than they were in 2016? That was their worst year ever, even taking FE Fates and TPHD into account.
Second, I know 2024 was still an average year for Nintendo, but outside of them and SEGA, I smell heavy corporate bias in this ranking.
Not that suprising tbh - it's been a bit of a weak year. On the plus side, the Switch has built up such a strong catalogue that a weak year is more about having a lack of hype than a lack of good games to play.
It’s complicated here. 2024 wasn’t a stellar year for Nintendo/Nintendo games but it’s stupid to say 90 and higher means a great game. I would say 80 and higher is still a great game. Paper Mario ttyd got 88 on metacritic. That’s a high score and it’s great game. Just because it’s 2 points away from a crazy high score, it’s not a great game? Metacritic can be a joke sometimes. Echoes and jamboree aren’t far from that either.
I mean, this isn’t apples to apples at all. This year Nintendo was 22nd out of 37 companies. Were there 37 companies in the ranking in every other year? I doubt it.
