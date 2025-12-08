Nightdive Studios is bringing its awesome System Shock remake to the Switch and Switch 2, and we can now exclusively reveal that it'll be available to play from 18th December 2025.

Originally released in 2023, System Shock is a comprehensive yet faithful remake of the 1994 FPS from Looking Light Studios. Development was lengthy and somewhat troubled, with Nightdive striving to reboot the original with more modern design principles.

In the end, however, to deliver on the promises of its initial Kickstarter campaign, the team chose to lean more towards a remake, keeping the core elements of the original intact while introducing a plethora of quality-of-life updates.

Ultimately, Nightdive succeeded in its goal, and System Shock received mostly positive critical acclaim upon release. Taking place in the year 2072, you play as an unnamed hacker who awakens in a station under total control of SHODAN, an AI completely removed from its moral and ethical restraints. Grotesque mutations and cyborgs roam the station, and it's up to you to defeat SHODAN.

With visuals blending pixel art textures and modern lighting technology, the System Shock remake is, to put it lightly, a vibe. It's a significantly different experience compared to System Shock 2, which Nightdive also released on the Switch earlier this year. If you're curious, we definitely recommend giving it a shot. For those on Switch 2, the game will offer up both gyro aiming and optional mouse controls.