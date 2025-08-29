Following the rollout of a new patch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC last week, the same has now been applied to System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster on the Nintendo Switch.

Patch 1.2 offers up a healthy batch of fixes and improvements, including gameplay tweaks, visual updates, and quality-of-life additions such as a separate save slot for quick saves. It's all very welcome, and should go toward making an already-excellent game even better.

We gave System Shock 2 a score of 9/10 in our recent review, highlighting the amazing story and explorative elements, but noting that the combat could feel slightly dated at times.

Now, without further ado, let's check out the patch notes:

System Shock 2 - Patch 1.2 Notes

MULTIPLAYER

Select multiplayer enemies will no longer become invincible under specific conditions.

Fixed missing or overlapped items in the player’s inventory upon loading a save.

Adjusted multiplayer behavior so that if a player disconnects from the game, everyone will return to the main menu. This is to prevent saving when players have left the session, altering the amount of players saved in that session.

Fixed cases of player script data disappearing when returning to a previous level after loading a save, causing O/S Upgrades to be locked incorrectly, among other issues.

Fixed a crash on the Recreation Deck caused by the spiders in the ceiling.

Fixed cases of script data piling up causing “infinite” load screens. Depending on the specific circumstance, a new session may be required.

Fixed several AI-related crashes when saving.

Fixed multiplayer to prevent team killing during cutscenes.

GAMEPLAY

Added a separate save slot for quick saves.

Fixed collision bugs where the player could randomly get stuck in geometry.

Fixed an uncommon crash in the penultimate level when entering water.

Fixed the “Advanced Ammo Usage” English text being incorrect.

Fixed numerous ways of breaking the cutscene on the ops deck.

Fixed the Marines Year 1 voice line not playing.

Fixed issue where players were not being pushed around properly by the steam vents in the penultimate level.

Improved head tracking for enemies and multiplayer characters.

Fixed head tracking on crew bodies, which was especially visible when in water.

Fixed dropping armor and implants on gamepad not removing their bonuses.

Fixed the sharpshooter trait incorrectly using the lethal weapon multiplier instead.

Fixed one of the software shorthands reading RSRH for Research.

Fixed the direction of the mouse wheel being flipped.

Added support for mouse wheel scrolling in the MFD panels.

Fixed the cyber interface only warning about toxic hazards upon opening the menu after loading a save.

Fixed the Marine’s Port MacArthur Weapons Range posting only granting +1 to Standard Weapons. It now correctly grants +2.

Fixed a rare crash in the MFD golf code when going between levels.

Fixed subtitles being incorrectly disabled when clicking reset in the options menu.

Fixed some XERXES subtitles using A instead of R when referring to some hacked turrets.

Misc localization fixes.

INPUT

Fixed custom binds not applying to inventory mode until the game was restarted.

Added a joystick smoothing checkbox to the options menu.

DISPLAY / UI

Fixed flickering objects.

Fixed bloom affecting full-screen flashes.

Fixed 3D objects in the MFD panels not properly updating the ambient light color.

Fixed psi invisibility not fading your weapon.

Fixed the alignment of many buttons in the main menu.

Focus now starts on the confirm button when saving the game, instead of the name text box.

Added a dimming effect when depressing buttons with a mouse click.

Fixed filtering of images in the menu.

Fixed the “hold crouch” and “toggle crouch” text being swapped.

AUDIO

Fixed audio looping when loading with the FMOD audio driver.

ASSETS

Fixed a banner in the Space Station having missing polygons on one side.

Fixed a misaligned ceiling window in the Bonne Chance lounge.

Fixed misalignment of the tall windows in the Bonne Chance lounge.

Fixed a misaligned window in the final level.

Updated KEX Engine video.

Added new Vault content!

NINTENDO SWITCH

Enabled ad-hoc multiplayer.

Fixed a crash when playing back videos with no audio in the Vault.

Removed ambient occlusion option due to performance concerns.

MODS