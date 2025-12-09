Last week, we ran a story here on Nintendo Life about how Assassin's Creed Shadows on Switch 2 was "unplayable" for some players due to repeated game crashes.

Now, in a post on the official Assassin's Creed social media account, Ubisoft has acknowledged these "stability issues" and how it can "lead to crashes". Fortunately, a Title Update is planned for next week, and it will include fixes for these issues on Switch 2.

Hi everyone! We’re aware of stability issues on the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows that may lead to crashes. We want to let you know that these issues will be addressed in an upcoming Title Update scheduled for next week.

Please note that this update will also be available on all platforms.

Many players have reported experiencing crashes in Assassin's Creed Shadows since it arrived on the Switch 2 last week.

We even ran a poll here on Nintendo Life, and 65% of respondents have had at least one crash during their time with the Switch 2 release. You can read more about these crashes in our previous story: