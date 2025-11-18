Wii Fit
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo Music has added all sorts of albums recently, and today's update sees the arrival of the Wii Fit Plus soundtrack.

There are 90 tracks included in this album, with a run time of 1 hour and 54 minutes. Some are just quick musical notes or sounds that play during certain segments, while others are proper tracks. This album also includes tracks from Wii Fit and Wii Fit Plaza. Here's the rundown of every song in this latest update:

  1. Disc Startup Screen (Wii Fit)
  2. Launch Screen (Wii Fit Channel)
  3. Disc Startup Screen (Wii Fit Plus)
  4. Launch Screen (Wii Fit Plus)
  5. Wii Fit Plaza
  6. Initial Setup
  7. Initial Setup (Body Test)
  8. Mii Debut
  9. Body Test Start
  10. BMI Results (Underweight)
  11. BMI Results (Normal)
  12. BMI Results (Overweight)
  13. BMI Results (Obese)
  14. Balance Test Start
  15. Balance Test Results
  16. Wii Fit Age Results (Younger)
  17. Wii Fit Age (Just Right)
  18. Wii Fit Age Results (Weaker)
  19. Stamped
  20. Body Test Complete
  21. Wii Blaance Board Instructions (Data-Transfer Screen)
  22. User Selection
  23. Main Menu
  24. Reminder
  25. Training Menu
  26. Yoga/Strength Training Start
  27. Yoga
  28. Strength Training
  29. Yoga-Strength Training Results
  30. Locker Room
  31. Wii Fit Plus Routines (Before Starting)
  32. My Routine (Yoga)
  33. My Routine (Strength Training)
  34. Aerobics/Balance Start 1
  35. Aerobics/Balance Start 2
  36. Hoop Dance
  37. Hoop Dance Rotation Direction
  38. Basic Step
  39. Advanced Step
  40. Rhythm Boxing (Beginner/Advanced)
  41. Rhythm Boxing (Expert)
  42. Table Tilt
  43. Tightrope Walk
  44. Balance Bubble
  45. Penguin Slide
  46. Aerobis/Balance (Failed)
  47. Aerobics/Balance Results (Failed)
  48. Aerobics/Balance Goal
  49. Aerobics/Balance Perfect
  50. Aerobics/Balance Results
  51. Personal Best
  52. High Score
  53. Training Added
  54. Fit Credits (30 Minutes)
  55. Perfect 10
  56. Rhythm Kung Fu (Tutorial)
  57. Rhythm Kung Fu (Beginner Advanced)
  58. Driving Range (Left or Right?)
  59. Driving Range (Tutorial)
  60. Driving Range (OK Shot)
  61. Driving Range (Nice Shot)
  62. Driving Range (Hole in One)
  63. Driving Range (Switch Analysis)
  64. Driving Range (End of Play)
  65. Driving Range (Results Announcement)
  66. Segway Circuit (Beginner Stage)
  67. Segway Circuit (Intermediate Stage)
  68. Segway Circuit (Advanced Stage)
  69. Segway Circuit (Beach Ball Popping)
  70. Segway Circuit (Final Mole Hunt)
  71. Segway Circuit (Final Mole Chase)
  72. Bird's-Eye Bull's-Eye
  73. Snowball Fight
  74. Obstacle Course
  75. Tilt City
  76. Rhythm Parade (Tutorial)
  77. Rhythm Parade (Beginner)
  78. Rhythm Parade (Advanced)
  79. Big Top Juggling
  80. Skateboard Arena (Beginning/Advanced)
  81. Skateboard Arena (Free Mode)
  82. Balance Bubble Plus
  83. Running Plus (Before Starting)
  84. Running Plus (Quiz/Thinking)
  85. Running Plus (Finished)
  86. Fit Credits (Three Hours)
  87. Fit Bank Transformation
  88. Goal Reached
  89. Staff Credits (Wii Fit)
  90. Staff Credits (Wii Fit Plus)

You can find out what else is available for this app in our guide here on Nintendo Life.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

What do you think of the latest soundtrack to join Nintendo Music? Let us know in the comments.