GenAI seems to be on the tip of everyone's tongue at the moment, and a recent flashpoint involves Embark's ARC Raiders, which uses an AI-based text-to-speech system to generate spoken dialogue trained on the voices of human actors.

Embark caught some flak for this approach (which was also used in the company's other major release, The Finals), to the extent that our friends over at Eurogamer took a stand and marked the game down for its use of GenAI.

As reported by Automaton Media, ARC Raider publisher Nexon has now added its voice to the mix, with CEO Junghun Lee telling Japanese outlet Game*Spark that "it’s important to assume that every game company is now using AI."

Not only do we not use AI we would rather cut off our own arms than do so. Demonschool is 100% human made. https://t.co/dEajGE6i0K November 12, 2025

While Lee goes on to clarify that human creativity is the key ingredient even in a world dominated by AI, his initial statement has triggered a frosty reception from Demonschool developer Necrosoft Games.

"Not only do we not use AI we would rather cut off our own arms than do so," says the studio in a post on social media. "Demonschool is 100% human made."

Demonschool is a tactical RPG with a focus on swift combat that takes inspiration from the Persona series. It launches on November 19th. We previewed it back in 2022, so give that a read if it sounds like it's up your street.