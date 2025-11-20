Vampire Survivors is the gift that keeps on giving. We've had a countless amount of free updates, expansive paid DLCs, and so much content that it's so easy to lose hundreds of hours to. So, how's about a completely new game?

Yep, Poncle is spreading its wings and today announced a spin-off to Vampire Survivors, called Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors (we'll stick to Vampire Crawlers...) coming to Switch in 2026. The tongue-in-cheek trailer above tells you it isn't a roguelite deckbuilder, but it is in fact a roguelite deckbuilding dungeon crawler. Fancy that.

But, in true Vampire Survivors fashion, it's absolutely nuts. Essentially, as Poncle founder Luca Galante puts it on Xbox Wire, Vampire Crawlers is "about mowing down hordes of enemies using cards, while you explore dungeons, playing as slowly or as fast as you prefer."

Galante also compares the game to a "blobber", a type of first-person RPG popular in the '80s that often used giant on-screen buttons; instead of the buttons, Crawlers uses cards.

Here's a brief little rundown from the game's Steam page:

What is Vampire Crawlers about - Snowballing, turn‑based carnage: Play cards in ascending mana order to land combos; each step multiplies the next card’s effect. Use Wilds to extend the stack and keep going to 10, 20, 30… Can you reach infinite? - Pick your pace: Either take your time and be tactical, or play turns as fast as you humanly can: the outcome is always accurate! - Deck-Building: Accumulate experience and level up to gain new cards, headbutt chests for customization gems and power‑ups; chase weapon evolutions and summon survivors to trigger cascade of effects and break the game. - Dungeon Crawling: Explore dungeons packed with something seldom seen in Vampire Survivors: functioning walls. And then all sorts of unique treasures and interactions. Find the shovel to dig into the next floor, that will most likely take place in the clouds!

Don't worry, this isn't a direct sequel, and Vampire Survivors will still be a thing going forward. But Galante does mention something interesting: "With regards to a sequel to Vampire Survivors, we’re working on something, but we’re not talking about that just yet."

Stay tuned, then...

Will you be signing away your time to Vampire Crawlers in 2026? Let us know in the comments.