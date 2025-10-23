Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Vampire Survivors dev Poncle continues to drop hints about the upcoming ver. 1.14 update — planned for release at some point next week — and the latest reveal is a fresh batch of content for the sublime Ode to Castlevania DLC.

As seen in the above trailer, the 'vania DLC will soon be treated to a huge batch of fresh content, including 16 new characters, three new weapons and evolutions, 13 new weapon unions, another chapter in the 'Ode to Catlevania Adventure', and 12 new music tracks.

"In terms of characters, we've actually tried to go for some even deeper cuts," Poncle noted in a new post on Steam, "but we could only go so far with the current licenses". The dev continued, "In other words, if popular/obvious/interesting characters are missing, it's only because of the complexity of getting the new licenses we needed for them was prohibiting for both us and our collaborators at Konami".

That's not to say that the upcoming additions aren't interesting, mind you. If you don't want the incoming newbies spoiled, then look away now, but Poncle has shared that the update will add the following 16 familiar faces:

Hugh Baldwin

Morris Baldwin

Annette

Tera

Atlantis Shrine Wizard

Drolta Zuentes

Astarte

Actrise

Zephyr

Jiangshi

Persephone

Slogra & Gaibon

Genya Arikado

Fake Trio

Ruler Sword

Stone Skull

Gosh, talk about some deep cuts, eh? "When we said 'Everyone is here' we meant EVERYONE!", the dev clarified. Hey, it's not wrong.

Poncle has been sharing info about the update's fresh features over the course of the last few weeks. Aside from the Ode to Castlevania expansion, ver. 1.14 will also pack in online co-op functionality and a gambling 'Westwoods' mode, and there's still more to be revealed.

We'll be keeping an eye out for when all of this arrives on Switch next week.