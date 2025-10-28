Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Remember how much time you have sunk into Vampire Survivors? How about all the hours you've put into Balatro? What if they were... in the same game?

Yep, you guessed it, Vampire Survivors is crossing over with Balatro in the new 'Ante Chamber' free expansion. This one arrives on most platforms today, but we'll have to wait a little longer until it lands on Switch on 31st October.

As for what it entails, well, it's just as you might expect. There are four new characters, including Jimbo himself and a few other jester pals, four new weapons and evolutions, a brand new card-filled stage, and a sweet remix of the Balatro theme — because we really needed that stuck in our heads again.

To unlock the crossover, you'll have to track down the merchant in Moonglow and pick up the 'Joker Disk' for 50k gold. After that, the chains of upgrades and unlocks are yours to play through once you enter the new stage.

All of this is part of the massive ver. 1.14 update that Poncle has been teasing us with in recent weeks. The patch includes online co-op, an 'Ode to Castlevania' expansion, the new 'Westwoods' mode and more.

We'll enjoy the free time between now and 31st Oct, because we have a feeling that another time sink might be on the horizon once this drops...