We are back with another look at the latest UK physical gaming charts, and after just about making the top five last time, Nintendo's latest has slipped out of the top 10 in its second week.

Yep, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment has taken a tumble this time, and now finds itself in 17th place — hardly surprising from a musou spinoff, but we wondered whether Zelda might carry it a little further. Elsewhere, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has made its grand arrival right at the top of the list, but Mario Kart World and Pokémon Legends: Z-A are right up there with it in third and fourth.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 1 2 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 69%, Xbox Series 9%, Switch 9%, Switch 2 7% 3 3 Mario Kart World 4 4 Pokémon Legends Z-A Switch 63%, Switch 2 37% 6 5 Battlefield 6 8 6 Donkey Kong Bananza 7 7 Ghost of Yotei 9 8 Minecraft 12 9 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 23 10 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 2 29%, Switch 24%, PS5 22%, PS4 17% 10 11 Grand Theft Auto V 11 12 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 13 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 28 14 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem Switch 97%, PS5 3%, PS4 0%, Xbox Series 0% 15 15 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 59%, Switch 2 41% 16 16 Nintendo Switch Sports 5 17

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

17 18

Jurassic World: Evolution 3

2 19

Football Manager 26



27 20

F1 25

26 21

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

- 22

Mortal Kombat 1

PS5 95%, Switch 3%, Xbox Series 2% 19 23

Jumanji: Wild Adventures Switch 86%, PS4 13%, PS5 1% 35 24

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 52%, Switch 2 48% 37 25

Minecraft: Playstation Edition



18 26

WWE 2K25 PS5 70%, PS4 16%, Xbox Series 10%, Switch 2 4% 29 27

Mafia: The Old Country



32 28

Split Fiction PS5 72%, Switch 2 19%, Xbox Series 9% - 29

Just Dance 2026 Edition



- 30

Astro Bot



22 31

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Switch 43%, PS5 34%, Xbox One 14%, PS4 7% 34 32

Just Dance 2025 Edition

Switch 95%, PS5 5% 38 33

Bluey: The Videogame

Switch 94%, PS5 3%, PS4 3% 21 34

NBA 2K26 PS5 75%, Xbox Series 10%, Switch 9%, PS4 4%, Switch 2 2% - 35

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



NEW 36

Anno 117: Pax Romana

- 37

Carnival Games

- 38

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Switch 42%, PS5 37%, Xbox Series 15%, PS4 7% - 39

Red Dead Redemption PS4 55%, Switch 45% - 40

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 55%, Switch 2 45%

[Compiled by GfK]

