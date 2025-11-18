Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
Image: Nintendo

We are back with another look at the latest UK physical gaming charts, and after just about making the top five last time, Nintendo's latest has slipped out of the top 10 in its second week.

Yep, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment has taken a tumble this time, and now finds itself in 17th place — hardly surprising from a musou spinoff, but we wondered whether Zelda might carry it a little further. Elsewhere, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has made its grand arrival right at the top of the list, but Mario Kart World and Pokémon Legends: Z-A are right up there with it in third and fourth.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

NEW

 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

1

2

 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 69%, Xbox Series 9%, Switch 9%, Switch 2 7%

3

 3

Mario Kart World

4

 4

Pokémon Legends Z-A

 Switch 63%, Switch 2 37%

6

 5 Battlefield 6

8

 6

Donkey Kong Bananza

7

 7 Ghost of Yotei

9

 8 Minecraft

12

 9 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

23

 10 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 2 29%, Switch 24%, PS5 22%, PS4 17%

10

 11 Grand Theft Auto V

11

 12 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

13

 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

28

 14

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem

 Switch 97%, PS5 3%, PS4 0%, Xbox Series 0%

15

 15 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 59%, Switch 2 41%

16

 16

Nintendo Switch Sports

5

 17

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

17

 18

Jurassic World: Evolution 3

2

 19
 Football Manager 26

27

 20
 F1 25

26

 21
 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

-

 22
 Mortal Kombat 1

PS5 95%, Switch 3%, Xbox Series 2%

19

 23

Jumanji: Wild Adventures

 Switch 86%, PS4 13%, PS5 1%

35

 24
 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 52%, Switch 2 48%

37

 25
 Minecraft: Playstation Edition

18

 26

WWE 2K25

 PS5 70%, PS4 16%, Xbox Series 10%, Switch 2 4%

29

 27
 Mafia: The Old Country

32

 28

Split Fiction

 PS5 72%, Switch 2 19%, Xbox Series 9%

-

 29
 Just Dance 2026 Edition

-

 30
 Astro Bot

22

 31
 LEGO Harry Potter Collection
 Switch 43%, PS5 34%, Xbox One 14%, PS4 7%

34

 32
 Just Dance 2025 Edition
 Switch 95%, PS5 5%

38

 33
 Bluey: The Videogame
 Switch 94%, PS5 3%, PS4 3%

21

 34

NBA 2K26

 PS5 75%, Xbox Series 10%, Switch 9%, PS4 4%, Switch 2 2%

-

 35
 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

NEW

 36

Anno 117: Pax Romana

-

 37

Carnival Games

-

 38

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

 Switch 42%, PS5 37%, Xbox Series 15%, PS4 7%

-

 39

Red Dead Redemption

 PS4 55%, Switch 45%

-

 40

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

 Switch 55%, Switch 2 45%

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.

