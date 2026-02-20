Ahead of the 30th anniversary of Pokémon and the annual celebration Pokémon Day, the free-to-play MOBA Pokémon Unite has revealed the next trio of playable Pokémon coming to the competitive multiplayer game.

It's the legendary birds Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres, which featured in the original Pokédex. Zapdos will be arriving on 27th February 2026 (aka Pokémon Day), with the other two to follow this Pokémon at some point in the future.

In Pokémon Red and Blue on the Game Boy, these birds were included alongside Mewtwo as the original legendaries.

If you haven't already played Pokémon Unite, this competitive Pokémon game is once again free-to-play on mobile devices and the Switch. It's also playable on the Switch 2. In some other Pokémon news ahead of the big celebrations next week, Pokémon TCG has lifted the lid on its next Trading Card Game Booster set.

Have you tried out Pokémon Unite on a Switch device or mobile yet? What else would you like to see from the 30th anniversary celebrations? Let us know in the comments.