Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
Image: Nintendo

It has been a good long while since we've last spent a weekend slashing through this many Bokoblins, and if you picked up Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment last week, we'd imagine that you're in the same boat.

The latest slice of Hylian musou action is finally here, and it's making the most of the Switch 2's beefed-up specs to mark the occasion. That means more frames, more combat options and, yes, more enemies.

Thanks to all this, we loved AoI (as we're sure nobody is calling it). We scored Nintendo's latest a 9/10 in our review, concluding, "With Zonai devices to play with, a cracking roster, tons of sexy Sync Strikes to pull off, and a ludicrously slick recreation of early Hyrule to set about kicking ass in, this is a dream time for hack-and-slash fans and Zelda enthusiasts alike".

After Age of Calamity, we're sure that the promise of a new Warriors on Switch 2 will have had a lot of you Zelda fans itching to leap in and have a go over the weekend, so it's about time that you let us know what you make of it so far.

As ever, you can let us know what review score you'd give Age of Imprisonment in the poll below, or you can pop back later once you've played a little more. Hey, you can even leave one vote now, then come back down the line and tweak it if your opinions have changed at all — what a treat!

