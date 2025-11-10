The latest UK Charts are in, and for some reason, we feel compelled to highlight that Bluey: The Videogame has reentered the charts at number 38 – congrats to all who celebrate.

Otherwise, yes, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment has made its debut at number 5, coming in behind EA SPORTS FC 26, Football Manager 26, Mario Kart World, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A. It's a decent start, but it's clear this particular spin-off doesn't command the same popularity as the mainline Zelda series. It's also important to consider that there still aren't that many Switch 2 consoles out in the wild in the UK.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

Meanwhile, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 has slipped out of the top 10, but we suspect it'll remain a solid performer as we head into the Christmas season.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 72%, Xbox 9%, Switch 9%, PS4 6%, Switch 2 4% NEW 2 Football Manager 26 3 3 Mario Kart World 2 4 Pokémon Legends Z-A Switch 61%, Switch 2 39% NEW 5 Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment 4 6 Battlefield 6 5 7 Ghost of Yotei 7 8 Donkey Kong Bananza 10 9 Minecraft 14 10 Grand Theft Auto V 9 11 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 16 12 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 17 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 13 14 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 19 15

Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 61%, Switch 2 39% 21 16

Nintendo Switch Sports 16 17

Jurassic World: Evolution 3

18 18

WWE 2K25 PS5 61%, PS4 18%, Xbox 16%, Switch 2 5% 21 19

Jumanji: Wild Adventures

Switch 90%, PS4 10%, PS5 0% 20 20

Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 37%, PS5 36%, Switch 2 21%, Xbox 6% 24 21

NBA 2K26 PS5 68%, Xbox 13%, Switch 13%, PS4 4% - 22

Lego Harry Potter Collection

Switch 40%, PS4 38%, PS5 15%, Xbox 5% 8 23

Hogwarts Legacy Switch 32%, Switch 2 27%, PS5 17%, PS4 14% - 24

Let's Sing 2026 Switch 72%, PS5 24%, Xbox 4% 33 25

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition



36 26

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

35 27

F1 25



- 28

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem Switch 94%, PS5 5%, PS4 1%, Xbox 1% 38 29

Mafia: The Old Country



- 30

Mortal Kombat X



32 31

PGA Tour 2K25



30 32

Split Fiction

PS5 69%, Switch 2 23%, Xbox 9% 23 33

Borderlands 4

- 34

Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 95%, PS5 5% 27 35

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Switch 52%, Switch 2 48% - 36

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Switch 2 61%, PS5 33%, Xbox 4%, PC 2% - 37

Minecraft: PlayStation Edition

- 38

Bluey: The Videogame Switch 90%, PS4 5%, PS5 5% - 39

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

31 40

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition



[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts