Age of Imprisonment
Image: Nintendo

The latest UK Charts are in, and for some reason, we feel compelled to highlight that Bluey: The Videogame has reentered the charts at number 38 – congrats to all who celebrate.

Otherwise, yes, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment has made its debut at number 5, coming in behind EA SPORTS FC 26, Football Manager 26, Mario Kart World, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A. It's a decent start, but it's clear this particular spin-off doesn't command the same popularity as the mainline Zelda series. It's also important to consider that there still aren't that many Switch 2 consoles out in the wild in the UK.

Meanwhile, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 has slipped out of the top 10, but we suspect it'll remain a solid performer as we head into the Christmas season.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

1

 1 EA Sports FC 26

PS5 72%, Xbox 9%, Switch 9%, PS4 6%, Switch 2 4%

NEW

2

 Football Manager 26

3

 3

Mario Kart World

2

 4

Pokémon Legends Z-A

 Switch 61%, Switch 2 39%

NEW

 5 Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

4

 6

Battlefield 6

5

 7 Ghost of Yotei

7

 8 Donkey Kong Bananza

10

 9 Minecraft

14

 10 Grand Theft Auto V

9

 11 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

16

 12 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

17

 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

13

 14

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

19

 15
 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 61%, Switch 2 39%

21

 16

Nintendo Switch Sports

16

 17

Jurassic World: Evolution 3

18

 18

WWE 2K25

 PS5 61%, PS4 18%, Xbox 16%, Switch 2 5%

21

 19
 Jumanji: Wild Adventures
 Switch 90%, PS4 10%, PS5 0%

20

 20
 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 37%, PS5 36%, Switch 2 21%, Xbox 6%

24

 21
 NBA 2K26 PS5 68%, Xbox 13%, Switch 13%, PS4 4%

-

 22
 Lego Harry Potter Collection
 Switch 40%, PS4 38%, PS5 15%, Xbox 5%

8

 23

Hogwarts Legacy

 Switch 32%, Switch 2 27%, PS5 17%, PS4 14%

-

 24
 Let's Sing 2026 Switch 72%, PS5 24%, Xbox 4%

33

 25
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

36

 26

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

35

 27
 F1 25

-

 28

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem

 Switch 94%, PS5 5%, PS4 1%, Xbox 1%

38

 29
 Mafia: The Old Country

-

 30
 Mortal Kombat X

32

 31
 PGA Tour 2K25

30

 32
 Split Fiction
 PS5 69%, Switch 2 23%, Xbox 9%

23

 33
 Borderlands 4

-

 34

Just Dance 2025 Edition

 Switch 95%, PS5 5%

27

 35
 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
 Switch 52%, Switch 2 48%

-

 36

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

 Switch 2 61%, PS5 33%, Xbox 4%, PC 2%

-

 37

Minecraft: PlayStation Edition

-

 38

Bluey: The Videogame

 Switch 90%, PS4 5%, PS5 5%

-

 39

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

31

 40

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.

