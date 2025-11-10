The latest UK Charts are in, and for some reason, we feel compelled to highlight that Bluey: The Videogame has reentered the charts at number 38 – congrats to all who celebrate.
Otherwise, yes, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment has made its debut at number 5, coming in behind EA SPORTS FC 26, Football Manager 26, Mario Kart World, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A. It's a decent start, but it's clear this particular spin-off doesn't command the same popularity as the mainline Zelda series. It's also important to consider that there still aren't that many Switch 2 consoles out in the wild in the UK.
Meanwhile, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 has slipped out of the top 10, but we suspect it'll remain a solid performer as we head into the Christmas season.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|1
|EA Sports FC 26
|
PS5 72%, Xbox 9%, Switch 9%, PS4 6%, Switch 2 4%
|
NEW
|
2
|Football Manager 26
|
3
|3
|
Mario Kart World
|
2
|4
|
Pokémon Legends Z-A
|Switch 61%, Switch 2 39%
|
NEW
|5
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
|
4
|6
|
Battlefield 6
|
5
|7
|Ghost of Yotei
|
7
|8
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
10
|9
|Minecraft
|
14
|10
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
9
|11
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
16
|12
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
17
|13
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
13
|14
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
19
|15
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 61%, Switch 2 39%
|
21
|16
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
16
|17
|
Jurassic World: Evolution 3
|
18
|18
|
WWE 2K25
|PS5 61%, PS4 18%, Xbox 16%, Switch 2 5%
|
21
|19
|Jumanji: Wild Adventures
|Switch 90%, PS4 10%, PS5 0%
|
20
|20
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|Switch 37%, PS5 36%, Switch 2 21%, Xbox 6%
|
24
|21
|NBA 2K26
|PS5 68%, Xbox 13%, Switch 13%, PS4 4%
|
-
|22
|Lego Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 40%, PS4 38%, PS5 15%, Xbox 5%
|
8
|23
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 32%, Switch 2 27%, PS5 17%, PS4 14%
|
-
|24
|Let's Sing 2026
|Switch 72%, PS5 24%, Xbox 4%
|
33
|25
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
36
|26
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
35
|27
|F1 25
|
-
|28
|
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem
|Switch 94%, PS5 5%, PS4 1%, Xbox 1%
|
38
|29
|Mafia: The Old Country
|
-
|30
|Mortal Kombat X
|
32
|31
|PGA Tour 2K25
|
30
|32
|Split Fiction
|PS5 69%, Switch 2 23%, Xbox 9%
|
23
|33
|Borderlands 4
|
-
|34
|
Just Dance 2025 Edition
|Switch 95%, PS5 5%
|
27
|35
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 52%, Switch 2 48%
|
-
|36
|
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
|Switch 2 61%, PS5 33%, Xbox 4%, PC 2%
|
-
|37
|
Minecraft: PlayStation Edition
|
-
|38
|
Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 90%, PS4 5%, PS5 5%
|
-
|39
|
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
31
|40
|
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition
[Compiled by GfK]